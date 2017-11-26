Quick Hits: The Waiting for an MRI Edition

In Red Wings Land

Red Wings' Daley out against New Jersey, team awaiting test results - Freep

Waiting on the results of an MRI after an apparent neck injury probably doesn't sound to good for Trevor Daley. Wings have until Tuesday to find out an decide what's going to happen going forward.

Around the League

Jordan Eberle says leaving Oilers helped rebuild his confidence - SBNation.com

A survivor of Edmonton media talks about the effects of Edmonton media.