Quick Hits: Where the Frk art thou? Edition

In Red Wings Land

Wings’ cancer awareness game ‘means a lot’ to Ouellet

Today’s Red Wings’ link features two different pieces of information that deal with issues both on and off of the ice. Detroit defenceman Xavier Ouellet finds the NHL’s Hockey Fights Cancer campaign hitting close to home as his mother is currently fighting her own courageous battle with the disease. Ouellet didn’t mince words on the obvious hardships in having a loved one battling cancer.

“It’s something that’s really hard to deal with,” Ouellet said. “A lot of people are affected by it. It’s a really sensitive subject for everyone.”

Whether you have been affected personally or not, if you would like to donate to help find a cure, here’s a link to the American Cancer Society Donation Page. We here at WIIM wish the Ouellet family and all those who are bravely fighting against this affliction all the best.

In other Red Wings’ news, Martin Frk is hoping to return to action sometime this weekend after being sidelined with a groin injury since November 11th. Prior to the injury, the former second-round pick had been a pleasant addition to Detroit’s lineup in 2017-18, especially on the power play.

Around The League

NHL - Seven reasons why NHL goal-scoring has exploded this season

The NHL has been hoping to increase goal scoring over the last few years and it looks likes all of the efforts are finally coming to fruition. ESPN’s Greg Wyshynski breaks down why goal scoring is on the rise this season.