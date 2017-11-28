Quick Strikes: Andrei Vasilevskiy continues to shine for the Tampa Bay Lightning

J.T. Brown returns while Jake Dotchin stays at home

The Tampa Bay Lightning, the team with the second most goals scored in the NHL right now, are suddenly finding it hard to put the puck in the net. [Raw Charge]

“Over the past four games, the team has given up 15 goals against while scoring only nine goals. The Stamkov line of Vladislav Namestnikov, Steven Stamkos and Nikita Kucherov have cooled off in this four game stretch, and the secondary scoring hasn’t been there to overcome the lack of production from the first line.”

Do you mind if we take a moment to appreciate how utterly dominant Andrei Vasilevskiy has been not only all season but when his team has needed him the most? Thank you.

Our MVP no matter the score, Andrei Vasilevskiy is our @orangetheory Player of the Week for Nov. 20-26. pic.twitter.com/NmZCg8uHYd — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) November 27, 2017

Stamkos is positive that he and his linemates will find their scoring touch sooner rather than later. [Tampa Bay Times]

"Sometimes, in the game it’s hard not to get frustrated," Stamkos said. "But then you go watch, and say, ‘You know, we actually had some decent chances.’ "The play that made me laugh a little bit was when (Namestnikov) fanned on that chance in the slot (Saturday). It was the exact same play we had in San Jose, and if it goes in, everyone is talking about what a great play that was."

Injury Update: J.T. Brown returns from injury in time to face the Buffalo Sabres just as we are told that Jake Dotchin will not be on the road with the team for their upcoming trip.

Coop doesn't see a possibility of Jake Dotchin playing on this trip, hoping for a return when we get back home.



Practice day | Jon Cooper: pic.twitter.com/HnJwO7o0fg — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) November 28, 2017

Question for the comments. What do we think of the new defense pairings?

A few #TBLightning d-pairing changes. Hedman and Stralman back together. Sergachev w Sustr/Koekkoek. Girardi still with Coburn. — Joe Smith (@TBTimes_JSmith) November 27, 2017

The Prospects

The Syracuse Crunch swept their weekend series against Rochester, Wilkes, and Barre and left with six points. Oh, Wilkes-Barre is in first place? That’s tedious, glad we beat them twice then. [Raw Charge]

“Let’s not get too far ahead of ourselves here, but, with the offense as hot as they are and a rejuvenation between the pipes, Syracuse could be a real good team going forward. Time will tell the whole story.”

Matthew Peca had a breakout week, more than doubling his season points total and earning @Toyota Player of the Week. pic.twitter.com/44nqM6Hhrv — Syracuse Crunch (@SyracuseCrunch) November 27, 2017

“It was a high-scoring week for a lot of the Tampa Bay Lightning prospects. Boris Katchoukhad seven points in three games, Taylor Raddysh had four in three, Otto Somppi had six in four; it was quite the week.”

Nice save from Lightning ECHL goalie Nick Riopel!

This kick save from @Riopel_N was our @GreatMeadowFCU Save of the Game from Saturday's game against Reading! pic.twitter.com/kr3BxXvu4m — Adirondack Thunder (@ECHLThunder) November 27, 2017

The Crunch will be in Toronto once again this Wednesday to play the North Division leading Marlies. Here’s a little pre-scouting material from the enemy. [Pension Plan Puppets]

“It was the second of back-to-back games for the Marlies and Senators on Sunday; the Marlies won in a shootout on Saturday, but this game wasn’t anywhere near as close, with the Marlies dominating significant portions of the game.”

The Game

Gabriel Landeskog was nailed with a four-game suspension for his cross-check to the head of Matthew Tkachuk. [Mile High Hockey]

Um, Gabriel Landeskog should probably get a call from the DOPS for this cross check pic.twitter.com/c7evKANOF5 — Scott Matla (@scottmatla) November 26, 2017

Apparently, the Pittsburgh Penguins want to trade Ian Cole. [Pensburgh]

“So why trade Cole? Well, for starters the team basically signed a similar type of player in Matt Hunwick this summer at a similar salary ($2.25 million) that lasts through 2020. It’s easier to move on from Cole with Hunwick in the fold. Beyond that, Cole has never seemed to be a favorite of coach Mike Sullivan and has been a healthy scratch previously under Sullivan at times.”

Coaches’ Corner:

Paul Maurice of the Winnipeg Jets talks about not disclosing injuries to the public, but at the same time making sure that the players speak up when they are hurt.

Should NHL teams be more transparent with player injuries? Jets head coach Paul Maurice doesn't think so. pic.twitter.com/r9lZ10zZgJ — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 27, 2017

A day following Mark Spectors “mentally weak” comments, Mike Babcock of the Toronto Maple Leafs does an interview speaking about mental toughness and how mental illness has nothing to do with it.