Quick Strikes: Andrej Sustr scores a birthday goal in 2-3 loss to Bruins

Happy birthday anyway, Shoe!

The Bolts

At least the road trip is over? Hopefully it'll spur the Tampa Bay Lightning on to better success. "Historically, Tampa Bay has not found much success in Boston. That continued Wednesday night as the Lightning attempted to mount a three-goal comeback, but ultimately fell to the Bruins 3-2." [Raw Charge]

Happy slightly belated birthday, Andrej Sustr!

SSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRR!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! — Raw Chargeov (@RawCharge) November 30, 2017

Not a bad way to celebrate your birthday. #TBLvsBOS pic.twitter.com/7dM6yYdXwm — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) November 30, 2017

Lightning falls to Bruins for fourth loss in six games. "Now comes the real wakeup call for Tampa Bay (17-6-2), which has dropped four of its past six, including three out of four on this road trip. Is the Lightning really as good as we thought it was? Or are other teams just elevating their game more?" [Tampa Bay Times]

Burns: 3 Things from another loss in Boston. "Andrej Sustr, playing on his 27th birthday, netted his first goal and earned his first point of the season with a shot from the blue line through traffic that beat Tuukka Rask. Sustr's unexpected contribution seemed to spark the Bolts, who played with more jump, particularly in the third period after Steven Stamkos' power-play goal cut the deficit to one." [Tampa Bay Lightning]

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Bruins 3, Lightning 2. "It wasn't until the third period that the Lightning's overall game improved. An early power play goal from Steven Stamkos cut the deficit to one and set the tone for the rest of the period. Their compete level was higher and they moved the puck more crisply." [Tampa Bay Lightning]

Flaw·less (adj.): Having no discernible blemishes or shortcomings; perfect. #TBLvsBOS pic.twitter.com/H6hwwuQQb4 — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) November 30, 2017

Lightning journal: Mikhail Sergachev in rare territory for rookie defensemen. "Of Sergachev's six goals this season, four have been winners. Only three rookie defensemen in NHL history have scored more than four winners in a season: Dion Phaneuf (seven in 2005-06), Gord Fraser (five in 1926-27) and Shayne Gostisbehere (five in 2015-16)." [TBO]

Our writer LightningGirl91 picked her three stars for the stretch before this week. "The Stamkov line started out sizzling hot, but have since cooled off. Coming off his best week, Brayden Point has also hit a cold spell. Elite teams receive production from their defense. That’s where this team found themselves lately, with opponents focusing on stopping the first and, to a lesser degree, second line." [Raw Charge]

The Organization

The Syracuse Crunch won their game last night, but lost Daniel Walcott to a lower-body injury. We had a reporter on the scene, and his recap will be out today at 9 AM.

WATCH: Andrew Nielsen fights, injures Daniel Walcott in Marlies game. "Hitting a guy when he’s down is one thing, but Walcott wouldn’t get up after the fight and needed to be stretchered off and taken to hospital after the fight. From the game it appeared to be a right leg injury, falling down he may have landed on it funny." [Pension Plan Puppets]

Full video of the altercation between Andrew Nielsen and Daniel Walcott that caused Walcott to be seriously injured.



(The player Walcott was initially with was Dymtro Timashov)https://t.co/JAN84DK6Mz — Papi's biggest fan (@HardevLad) November 30, 2017

Injured Syracuse Crunch captain has learned to realize there's always 'a bigger picture'. "You realize that it's not going to do any good for you (being frustrated). It's where people in your life come in, too. You've got your family that's supporting you. You've got teammates, coaches, trainers,'' Condra recently said. "There's different kinds of struggles. There's always something going on in our world. You've got to deal with it." [Syracuse.com]

From goal songs to baked ziti: 5 superstitions of Syracuse Crunch owner Howard Dolgon. "Dolgon said his superstitions stem from the beliefs of his mother, Fran. For instance, Howard said Fran would never let him step over his brother, Stu, when Stu was lying on the floor. Such a transgression would stunt Stu's growth, Fran used to say." [Syracuse.com]

The Game

Y’all! Jonathan Drouin finally had his moment at Bell Centre.

Drouin: Pure skill on full display in win over Ottawa. "I was a little bit nervous about it with all the noise [from the crowd], but you dream about moments like these, being on the ice and being awarded a penalty shot," said Drouin, who was the first Canadiens player to convert a penalty shot since Dale Weise accomplished the feat on November 13, 2014 against the Boston Bruins. "It was the first one of my career. It's a lot of fun to score in this building." [NHL.com]

Another look at the Drouin penalty shot. #Habs pic.twitter.com/omXBaQs4K1 — Shayne Pasquino (@shaynepasquino) November 30, 2017

GOAL.



Jonathan Drouin scores on the penalty shot to tie things up at one. #RogersNHLLive pic.twitter.com/jXyHhpFEUK — Rogers NHL LIVE (@RogersNHLLive) November 30, 2017

Okay fine, I miss those hands.