Quick Strikes: Dan Girardi gets his first goal with the Tampa Bay Lightning

And Nikita Kucherov somehow got the fans in Buffalo to cheer for him.

The Bolts

Andrei Vasilevskiy continues his hot-streak as he and the Tampa Bay Lightning shut out the Buffalo Sabres on the road. [Raw Charge]

“The Lightning slogged their way to a 2-0 shutout victory over Buffalo behind goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy. While it wasn’t pretty, the two points will be welcome following back-to-back losses and headed into another division matchup tomorrow night in Boston. Dan Girardi scored his first goal since the Late Cretaceous period.”

Missed the game? Want to re-live the glory of beating Buffalo? You can LISTEN to a mashup of all the best calls of the game right here on Soundcloud! How cool is that!

I’m not finding it hard to say that either.

Tyler Johnson on Andrei Vasilevskiy: "He's one of the, if not the best, goalie in the world right now. I can easily say that." #tblightning — Joe Smith (@TBTimes_JSmith) November 29, 2017

Welland, Ontario, Canada is about an hour drive (with a little jump across the border) away from where the Lightning played the Sabres. Nice moment for the Girardi family.

#tblightning got the puck for Dan Girardi's first goal with the team. Girardi said he had about 20-25 friends and family at game, about an hour and a half from where he grew up — Joe Smith (@TBTimes_JSmith) November 29, 2017

It takes a special player to do something like that.

Nikita Kucherov had the home crowd here in Buffalo "oohing" and "aahing" on that last power play #tblightning. Came dangerously close to snapping four-game goal drought — Joe Smith (@TBTimes_JSmith) November 29, 2017

The Hockey News wrote about the best 5 dynamic duos in the game, so of course they lead with Steven Stamkos and Nikita Kucherov. [The Hockey News]

“The individual statistics speak for themselves. Stamkos and Kucherov sit 1-2 in overall NHL scoring and they're providing more offensive impact than any other duo in the league. Kucherov has 17 goals in 23 games, on pace for a 61-goal season, and he's on track for a 122-point campaign. Stamkos, meanwhile, has 10 goals and 36 points in 23 outings, which sets him up for a 36-goal, 129-point season. It’s an almost unthinkable scoring pace from one duo.”

The Prospects

ECHL Week in Review: Hey, how have the Adirondack Thunder fared this past week? Uhm.. [Raw Charge]

“The Epic Road Trip finally came to an end this week, as the Thunder took on divisional rival Reading in three games this week. And...it didn’t go as well as planned, as they would be swept in a 3 game set by division rival Reading.”

The Syracuse Crunch’s Teddy Bear Toss in support of the Salvation Army is this Saturday, December 2nd! Plan your weekend accordingly. [Syracuse]

“When the Crunch scores its first goal, fans can toss stuffed animals onto the ice. They will be collected and refurbished by Stanley Steemer before being donated to The Salvation Army. They will be brought to Shoppingtown Mall for a special Christmas Bureau distribution event and handed out to children and families in need.”

Adam Erne, Dominik Masin and Erik Cernak's jerseys are now up for auction with all proceeds benefiting the Prostate Cancer Care and Research Fund at @UpstateNews.



Bid now → https://t.co/iwFuVg1oqy pic.twitter.com/9AG0dzuvCL — Syracuse Crunch (@SyracuseCrunch) November 28, 2017

Matthew Peca had a big week for the Crunch, scoring six points in only three games. [NHL dot com]

“The 24-year-old opened the week with his third career three-point game (1g, 2a) Wednesday vs. Rochester. He scored his first career shorthanded goal in the game and followed that with a two-assist game Friday against the Penguins. He capped his week with the game-winning goal in Wilkes-Barre Saturday.”

The #SyrCrunch scored 15 goals last week to kick off a season-high three-game win streak.



Weekly No. 8 → https://t.co/c54bGDmMgj pic.twitter.com/gazIjcF1Fu — Syracuse Crunch (@SyracuseCrunch) November 28, 2017

War Memorial Arena will be getting a new scoreboard in the near future. Unfortunately, they have been met with delays. [Syracuse]

“I understand the delays on the scoreboard. Everything's approved. They've announced everything publicly. They are very excited about getting it done. It's going to happen. Governments often work slower than the private sector because they have to do things we don't. I'm not frustrated because I see the enthusiasm in Bill Fisher.” - Howard Dolgon, Owner

The Game

The Philadelphia Flyers are 0-4-5 in their last nine games. But the good news is that the Eagles are doing well in the NFL! [Broad Street Hockey]

“I quickly realized just how hard it is even for a really good football team to have a better record than an NHL team this late in the season. Just the total number of games played makes it extremely difficult, and if it happens, it’s a sure sign that your hockey team is playing like utter shit. It also means* they are probably going to miss the playoffs and fire somebody.”

Radek Faksa scored a natural hattrick (three consecutive goals) in 6:46 to single-handedly beat the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday night. [Sporting News]

“The Stars center netted three goals in less than seven minutes to give Dallas the 3-0 lead after two periods. His natural hat trick was also the first of the 23-year-old's career.”

Alex Ovechkin’s best friend and cancer survivor, Alex Luey, was on the NHL Network to talk to Jackie Redmond about the Great-8. [Russian Machine Never Breaks]

“Yeah, it wasn’t on the bench but right before they went out for the game he was like “I’m going to score for you” and then he was like “and we’re going to win the game.” And I was like “okay,” and then he did. He scored three.” - Alex Luey

I can only describe Roman Polak as the Czech Dan Girardi (while coming off a broken leg), so when he scores goals like this, he makes the Highlight of the Night. [Pension Plan Puppets]