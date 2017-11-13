Quick Strikes: Lightning play duck, duck, goose in California

It’s late and I have no idea what that headline means.

The Bolts

I'm posting Anaheim Calling's recap just for the excellent headline: Ducks vs Lightning RECAP: They Are Who We Thought They Were. "Tampa Bay emerged with a hard-fought 2-1 victory, but one in which John Gibson was named as the Star of the Game, with his 35 saves on 37 Tampa Bay shots." [Anaheim Calling]

.@TBLightning forward Vladislav Namestnikov is a road warrior this season, scoring 8 of his 9 goals away from home (including tonight's). pic.twitter.com/zcFyH9k90r — FOX Sports Florida (@FOXSportsFL) November 13, 2017

And here's Hardev's recap: Tampa Bay Lightning sweep the California road trip with a 2-1 win over Anaheim. "The game began like a Harlem Globetrotters episode featuring the Lightning as Harlem, but ended up a hotly contested and fairly even affair." [Raw Charge]

This was weird: Rosie DiManno of the Toronto Star wrote about Dave Andreychuk's butt. I am not joking. [Toronto Star]

As longtime #TBLightning radio voice @DaveMishkin notes, this was Tampa Bay's first three-game sweep in California since 1993-94 season — Joe Smith (@TBTimes_JSmith) November 13, 2017

Lightning journal: Settlement reached with Jonathan Drouin over contract bonus. "After going through an arbitration hearing, the Lightning and former wing Jonathan Drouin agreed to a settlement over a performance bonus from last season, the Tampa Bay Times has confirmed." Wait, what? [Tampa Bay Times]

Tyler Johnson Still a Good Fit for the Bolts? "This slow start begs the question… where does Johnson, and his newly signed seven-year contract, fit into the Lightning roster?" [THW]

The Prospects

Erik Condra's two-goal return sparks Syracuse Crunch to win over Charlotte. "Along with McBain's one goal and three assists, Erik Condra netted two goals in his first game back with the Crunch to help snap a three-game winless streak and improve the team to 4-6-1-2 on the season." [Syracuse.com]

Groulx on the victory over Charlotte: “Our veterans tonight were our best players. I really feel that they took charge of the team.” pic.twitter.com/SZ5SIbH4p2 — Syracuse Crunch (@SyracuseCrunch) November 12, 2017

Ingram stops 33 shots as Thunder win. "Ingram joined the Thunder on Friday after he was sent down from the Syracuse Crunch of the AHL." [Post Star]

The Game

It's really odd to call Ryan Lambert the Puck Daddy, but I guess it’s a title and not a person. He wrote an interesting piece entitled, What We Learned: Why are so many NHLers scoring so much? "So it’s tough to figure out why, all of a sudden, everyone seems to be scoring a ton more points, at least on a league-wide level. Individually, while fewer guys are scoring at least half their points on the power play, a lot more are scoring at least 25 percent that way, and that will certainly help to make a difference." [Puck Daddy]