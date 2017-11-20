Quick Strikes: Mikhail Sergachev keeps an eye on Arizona’s Clayton Keller
Sergachev thinks this guy might win the Calder.
Tampa Bay Lightning fans are lucky to have Extragalactic’s time to translate things for us this week. She translated a great piece about Mikhail Sergachev, who talked to Championat.ru about all kinds of stuff:
Tuboltseva: Who’s your main rival in the Calder Trophy race?
Sergachev: I haven’t thought about it either (laughs). I see that Clayton Keller is doing great. Even on a team that didn’t start well, he puts up points and scores goals. He’s doing a good job. [Raw Charge]
Mr. Mishkin always gives great and unsparing perspective after losing games. "And as a whole, the Lightning weren't at their best defensively - they yielded several odd-man rushes to the Isles, who were dangerous off the rush all night. Credit the Lightning for mounting a third period comeback and cutting a 4-0 deficit to 4-3, but as a whole, this was not a strong showing for Tampa Bay." [Lightning]
Vezina Trophy rankings: The top 31 starting goalies in the NHL. "Just win, baby. In his first season as the Bolts' full-on No. 1, the 23-year-old Vasilevskiy has been almost unbeatable, ripping off a 14-1-1 record to start the season. Wouldn't it be something if he became the NHL's first-ever 50-game winner?" [THN]
Lightning’s rare loss produces reality check. "The next regulation loss came Oct.?28 to the visiting Ducks, a 4-1 setback. The Lightning got caught playing the Ducks’ more physical, plodding style. The Lightning responded with a seven-game stretch in which it won six times, including a season-best five in a row." [Tampa Bay Times]
Louis Domingue makes his Syracuse Crunch debut in loss to Toronto. "All of the goals in this game were scored on the powerplay. This just shows how even these two teams were on Saturday afternoon’s affair." [Raw Charge]
This is probably the right call:
Philadelphia’s Radko Gudas suspended ten games for slashing Winnipeg's Mathieu Perreault. https://t.co/evgkEFCNUf— NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) November 20, 2017
And on a lighter note, this is the best editorial about this season’s Habs that you'll read. Trust Le Process: Why Marc Bergevin deserves another chance. "Are the problems that Bergevin fixes of his own making? Sometimes. Is his tenure a little bit like a man digging holes in the sand and then filling them up again with different sand that he overpaid for? Perhaps." [PPP]
