Quick Strikes: New Linemates lead to New Life for Tampa Bay Lightning

And Canada gets its revenge on us.

The Bolts

Tampa Bay Lightning superstar Nikita Kucherov has a new pair of line-mates and they are the reason for his return to form. [Tampa Bay Times]

“Said Palat, "Vladdy, ‘Kuch’ and ‘Stammer’ were great to start the season, and there are some games where the (opponent) will defend and work hard on them, and a couple of games where they didn’t play that good. You can always go back to the Stammer-Kuch-Vladdy line, but right now I think it’s good we switch the lines, and we got a little life."

Joe Thornton has been fined $5,000 by the NHL Department of Player Safety for his slash on Tyler Johnson Saturday night. [Fear the Fin]

San Jose’s Joe Thornton fined $5,000, the maximum allowable under the CBA, for slashing Tampa Bay’s Tyler Johnson. — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) December 3, 2017

Steven Stamkos, Victor Hedman, and J.T. Brown will all be at Seminole Heights to sign autographs on Monday evening. [ABC Action News]

“To receive an autograph or photo with a player, fans are encouraged to bring a new, unwrapped toy that will be donated to disadvantaged kids in the Seminole Heights neighborhood for the holidays. The Tampa Police Department will be participating at all three locations, greeting and welcoming fans, as officers help collect the toy donations.”

Oh man, I love these over-the-top montages.

“raw, untamed power... and beyond that, something truly special.” ⚡️ A post shared by Tampa Bay Lightning (@tblightning) on Dec 2, 2017 at 3:20pm PST

100 years of NHL history will be arriving at AMALIE Arena when the “NHL Centennial Fan Arena Tour” makes its way to Tampa Bay, Florida.

“The NHL Centennial Fan Arena Tour is a celebration of the National Hockey League's 100 years of existence. It gives fans the unique opportunity to fully immerse themselves in the NHL's rich history by walking through the NHL Mobile Museum and getting up close to the oldest and most revered trophy in all professional sports, the Stanley Cup. Never-before-seen VR experience allows fans from across North America to compete against each other in a Zamboni race to resurface the ice.”

The Prospects

Jamie McBain has been returned to the Syracuse Crunch after a brief stint with the Tampa Bay Lightning. [Syracuse]

“McBain was recalled on Saturday but did not play against San Jose on Saturday. McBain has appeared in 21 games with the Crunch this season, posting three goals and 11 points to go along with 10 penalty minutes.”

While the Crunch and Senators were taking shots on the ice, Scott Thomas took some amazing shots with his camera, capturing all the action. Check out his work!

The Teddy Bear Toss in Syracuse was a lot of fun to watch. So, let’s watch it again!

ICYMI: Watch thousands of stuffed animals fly onto ice at Syracuse Crunch Teddy Bear Toss Night (video)https://t.co/66nQshIQiC — Syracuse Hockey (@syrhockey) December 3, 2017

Just a casual day at the office.

Ingram on making timely saves: “Sometimes you just got to do whatever you can to keep your team in it." pic.twitter.com/ppu45jF2Qy — Syracuse Crunch (@SyracuseCrunch) December 3, 2017

Taylor Raddysh keeps putting up points, but the Erie Otters can’t find a way to win. It’s becoming more and more likely that the young Lightning prospect will be traded to a contender in the OHL. [Bolt Prospects]

“Raddysh spit out a game-high 8 shots, but only managed the one assist on the opening goal of the game. The Otters scored twice in 37 seconds in the 1st period, but it was all Rangers after that. Kitchener winger Adam Liska (2018 draft eligible) sparked the Ranger rally with a goal and an assist.”

The Game

The NHL is asking the fans to help them pick the captains for the NHL ALL-Star Game that will be hosted by the great people of Tampa Bay. Who do you want to see at the game? Tell me in the comments! [NHL dot com]

“Fans can have their say as well with the NHL All-Star Fan Vote. The top vote-getter in each division will be named that team's captain, and the NHL Hockey Operations staff will pick the remaining players for the game, which will be held at Amalie Arena in Tampa on Jan. 28.”

Canada defeated the United States by a score of 2-1 in overtime. This is one of the few matchups in sport where you know you will get to watch an close, high-intensity, and exciting game. Every. Single. Time. [Star Tribune] [Hockey Canada]

“After all these years, the women’s hockey rivalry between the United States and Canada remains as salty and scintillating as ever. Any loss to their nemesis in red — including Sunday’s 2-1 overtime defeat at Xcel Energy Center — leaves the Americans smarting until their next chance to gain the upper hand.”

And it's Jenner flat-out beating Rooney one-on-one for the overtime winner. pic.twitter.com/5C3t2eMbsS — The Ice Garden (@TheIceGarden) December 3, 2017

MEGAN KELLER! Doesn't matter how, the puck is in the back of the net. 1-0 USA. pic.twitter.com/oAkIn72tZk — The Ice Garden (@TheIceGarden) December 3, 2017

Here are some photos from the game!

Photo Gallery: Canada beats USA 2-1 in overtime at the Xcel Energy Center. https://t.co/Q44svDs7hD pic.twitter.com/DEpNsNz4Z5 — Carlos Gonzalez (@CarlosGphoto) December 4, 2017

And the Highlight of the Night goes to.... Meghan Agosta, who’s powerful drive to the net, combined with a sick deke to set up Canada’s captain Marie-Philip Poulin was the only regulation goal 20-year-old netminder, Maddie Rooney, allowed.