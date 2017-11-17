Quick Strikes: Nice to see Ben Bishop back at Amalie Arena

...Nice to keep Andrei Vasilevskiy in Amalie Arena.

The Bolts

Last night's Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Dallas Stars match was also military appreciation night, and in honor of this, the Bolts wore camouflage jerseys, and this happened: 92-year-old veteran plays national anthem on harmonica at Lightning game. [WFLA]

We don't really need to say much about last night, do we? Lightning welcome Ben Bishop back with a 6-1 thrashing of the Stars. "On the night, the Lightning went 21-for-66 in the circle for a dismal 31.8%. Face-offs are disputed as to whether they impact play in a meaningful way, but winning 31% of draws seems like an easy way to gift the opposing team possession. Tampa Bay’s performance tonight obfuscates this negative, but it is one that must be mentioned." [Raw Charge]

Bishop on tribute: "It was a great thing. I really appreciate that from the Lightning organization. Jeff Vinik and Steve Yzerman have always been a class act since I've been here. These fans mean a lot to me. I had some great years here, and they hold a big place in my heart." — Joe Smith (@TBTimes_JSmith) November 17, 2017

It was also Ben Bishop night, which was sweet because then the team absolutely dummied him in the net. My goodness. But the highlights were lovely. Watch: Tampa Bay Lightning welcome back former goalie Ben Bishop with highlight package. [Dallas News]

.@TBLightning D Jake Dotchin was excited to be able to score Thursday night with his family in attendance. #GoBolts pic.twitter.com/pDT4gJhbos — FOX Sports Florida (@FOXSportsFL) November 17, 2017

Speaking to TSN rumors, Geo wrote -- Tampa Bay Lightning will not need to trade for a forward (yet). "While it’s certainly tempting to add yet another scoring threat to the line-up in that third line spot, I think LeBrun has hit it on the nose. Steve Yzerman will give an opportunity for someone already in the organization to fill the need on the third-line. So far this season, though, it hasn’t been a big deal with Jon Cooper playing seven defensemen in all but a handful of games this season." [Raw Charge]

Steven Stamkos on scoring twice on @Benbishop30: "It was nice to get a couple. I'm sure once the dust settles here, I'll give 'Bish a text and thank him for letting me grab a few tonight." #tblightning — Joe Smith (@TBTimes_JSmith) November 17, 2017

This was great to hear too. Lightning player JT Brown makes good on promise to bring community and police closer together. "I wanted to make sure that the action was the most important part,” said Brown. “Not just the symbol of what I did. But what I did moving forward." [ABC]

Hypothetical Trades Based on the Latest NHL Speculation: James Neal to the Tampa Bay Lightning. Er, what. [Bleacher Report]

The Prospects

Er, don’t look, Allovimo. The biggest breakaway fail of all time may have happened in Hershey Wednesday night. "There’s nothing quite like watching an awful whiff on a breakaway. We’re all familiar with watching a player barrel down the ice at full speed, their eyes on the only person between them and a goal, only to watch them completely miss the puck when they try to knock it home for their team." [RMNB]

AHL player fails breakaway in greatest possible fashion https://t.co/ZlmtbMmqDQ pic.twitter.com/v6UoxtHeG0 — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) November 16, 2017

How to participate in 'Movember' with the Syracuse Crunch: "The Crunch will collect $20 donations online, at the office and at games to benefit the Prostate Cancer Care and Research Fund at Upstate. All fans who donate will be entered into a raffle where three winners and their guests will win a lunch with three players and help shave their beards and mustaches at the end of Movember on Nov. 30 at the War Memorial Arena." [Syracuse.com]