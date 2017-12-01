Quick Strikes: Player Safety suspends Cedric Paquette for one game

In keeping with other suspensions this season, Paquette has been given a one-game penalty for boarding.

The Bolts

We kind of saw this coming due to the recent one-game suspension on Erik Gudbranson and two-game suspension on Austin Watson. Tampa Bay Lightning's Cedric Paquette suspended for one game for hit on Torey Krug. "GeoFitz4 wrote about the incident in last night's recap, leaving us to wonder whether Frank Vatrano should also have a hearing for his actions during those moments." [Raw Charge]

What will the impact be on the Bolts’ lineup? Will our newest Senators’ acquisition, Chris DiDimenico, see time in the NHL?

#TBLightning Yzerman said it’s possible they’ll have a callup for Saturday. Could also go 11/7 w Paquette suspension. — Joe Smith (@TBTimes_JSmith) December 1, 2017

Word out of Syracuse is that DiDimenico could be recalled from his conditioning stint https://t.co/GfgbpR2hVM — Lightning Insider (@Erik_Erlendsson) December 1, 2017

Lightning players to support Seminole Heights with autograph signings. "Tampa Bay Lightning captain Steven Stamkos, defenseman Victor Hedman and forward J.T. Brown will sign autographs as a show of support for local businesses in Seminole Heights on Monday, December 4 from 5-6 p.m." [Tampa Bay Lightning]

Plot twist in that second sentence: "It's no secret restaurants in Seminole Heights have taken a hit in recent weeks as customers were wary to go there while a killer was at large. Now the restaurants, as well as needy children in the neighborhood, are getting a boost from people who know a lot about taking hits. " [10 News]

Miss Saima found this video for us earlier — it’s great. Props to Zack Biss for taking his creativity to YouTube.

Did you miss our gift to you yesterday? December Tampa Bay Lightning desktop and phone schedule created by our graphic artist, RxlandS. [Raw Charge]

How Phil Esposito named the Tampa Bay Lightning. "According to founder Phil Esposito, when a contest was set up for fans to come up with the name for the newly-formed expansion franchise, Oceanics was one of the finalists." [Tampa Bay Lightning]

The Organization

Come out and cheer on our sled team @FHCenterIce this weekend as they compete in their first SESHL games of the season! pic.twitter.com/z3NRmzJvOK — LightningMadeHockey (@LightningMade) December 1, 2017

Daniel Walcott injured in Syracuse Crunch’s 3-1 win over Toronto. The update from Ms. Megan Cahill from the PR department of the Syracuse Crunch is that Walcott has sustained a lower-body injury. "After spending several minutes on the ice, the Crunch defender has to be stretchered off the ice by the medical staff. He would not return to the game." [Raw Charge]

I Challenge Niko- Teddy Toss with the Syracuse Crunch. "This Saturday, when the Crunch hosts Belleville it's the Stanley Steemer Tired Teddy Toss. Fans are encouraged to bring new or gently used stuffed animals and toss them on the ice the first time the Crunch scores a goal." [CNYCentral.com]

The Game

We wish Derek Dorsett the best. Kindersley's Dorsett ends NHL career due to spinal issues: “His pre-existing conditions, combined with the recent surgery and the risks associated with continuing to play led to a recommendation that Derek seriously consider not playing again." [The Star Phoenix]

These NHL coaches and GMs are at risk of being fired -- the list is pretty much exactly what you'd expect. [The Star]

On a lighter note, I'm kind of sad we ended this affiliation: Kalamazoo Wings defenseman explains moonwalk celebration: 'I wanted to bring life to our bench'. "Kattelus skated to the blue line, and then spun around. He raised his glove to his helmet, like Michael Jackson grasping his hat. Then he did the moonwalk, his shoulders emphasizing each move." [ESPN]

Gifting season is coming

What do you guys think of this year’s NHL Ugly Christmas Sweaters?