Quick Strikes: Tampa Bay Lightning makes some recalls and reassignments

Also featuring a super special Crunch Caption Contest!

The Bolts

A quick Tampa Bay Lightning injury recap to start your day!

Jake Dotchin is back skating with the team. But, he won’t be back just yet, as he is still wearing a non-contact jersey and is not able to participate in a full practice. Coach Cooper expects him to be bacck sooner rather than later. [Tampa Bay Times]

After missing his first game of the season on Saturday, Braydon Coburn is still considered day-to-day by the team. He hasn’t been at practices so far since his injury.

In the meantime, Cory Conacher remains up with the as an extra forward. [Cap Friendly]

Also, as of the writing of this article, Jamie McBain is still a member of the Tampa Bay Lightning. However, considering how many times he’s been called up and reassigned this week, I would not shock me if he’s back with the Syracuse Crunch by lunchtime. (He is not on Cap Friendly’s NHL roster as of yet, but the team confirms that he is still on their roster).

We have recalled Jamie McBain from the @SyracuseCrunch. https://t.co/zPwY0sxkf2 — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) December 5, 2017

Steven Stamkos, J.T. Brown, and Victor Hedman spent the day at Seminole Heights, an area hit with some scary violence recently, to sign autographs, hang out, and have some fun. [Tampa Bay Times]

“For the Lightning players, this was no ordinary autograph signing. They loved seeing the smiles, and sometimes screams, of fans, signing everything from PlayStation controllers to jerseys to spray-painted portraits. Fans were encouraged to bring toys to be donated to underserved elementary-aged kids in Seminole Heights for Christmas.”

Some more stories from the local news station! [WFLA8]

“Stamkos gave hugs to hundreds of fans and praised this community once in crisis, now filled with hope. Just a few streets over, chatting side by side with Police Chief Brian Dugan and hundreds of hockey fans, sat another athlete with a heart of gold: J.T. Brown.”

I’ll take 14 of those RIGHT NOW!

Coolest thing @RealStamkos91 signed? A 4-by-5 spray-painted portrait by fan Dario Cruz. “Amazing,” Stamkos told him pic.twitter.com/zOWYThM880 — Joe Smith (@TBTimes_JSmith) December 4, 2017

I honestly can’t get over that painting.

Steven Stamkos showing his and the Bolt's support for the Seminole Heights community at Brew Bus Brewing. #gobolts pic.twitter.com/m6lbYeVKvC — Caley Chelios (@CaleyChelios) December 4, 2017

If you want more than just the taste provided in this article, the Lightning twitter account, along with the twitter accounts of Joe Smith, Caley Chelios, and J.T. Brown have all shared great stories with some amazing and unique people of Seminole Heights.

The Prospects

CAPTION CONTEST! Come up with a caption and quote tweet the picture to the Raw Charge account! Winner will get a shoutout in the next QS! (Bonus marks if you tag me in it too).

Five men and a baby. pic.twitter.com/efb1xUcMa8 — Syracuse Crunch (@SyracuseCrunch) December 4, 2017

Not sure who had more fun at the Childrens Hospital, the kids or the players

Thank you to @BHGstat and @UpstateGolisano for letting us spend the afternoon with some young patients and their families at today’s holiday party!



We had a great time doing arts and crafts and handing out gifts. pic.twitter.com/Z6ko5AVEor — Syracuse Crunch (@SyracuseCrunch) December 4, 2017

This weeks Syracuse Crunch weekly recap sees the Baby Bolts go streaking! [Raw Charge]

“Crunch goaltender Louis Domingue and the Syracuse defense stymied the league leading Toronto Marlies on Wednesday by surrendering just one goal on a third period power play chance. Things then didn’t get much easier for the Crunch on Friday night when the Laval Rocket visited the War Memorial, but Domingue and the Syracuse blue liners proved stingy for the second straight game by giving up just one goal to one of the best offenses in the league. The boys in blue were able to complete the sweep of the week with an impressive third period rally Saturday against Belleville that would eventually end in a shootout victory for the home team.”

First game with the @SyracuseCrunch + game-winning shootout goal = a great debut for Ty Loney. #BELvsSYR pic.twitter.com/DYH1EARamz — AHL (@TheAHL) December 3, 2017

Your weekly comprehensive prospect report, courtesy of your friendly neighbourhood Seldo. It even includes high schoolers! “Raddysh did what he could, but the Otters couldn’t pull out a win last week.” Poor Taylor. [Raw Charge]

Nick Perbix, a 2017 6th-round pick right-shot defenseman from the USHL, earned himself defensive player of the week in the USHL. [USHL dot com]

“Perbix dished out an assist in Omaha's 4-1 victory over Sioux Falls on Friday before added two more helpers in the Lancers 5-3 win in Des Moines over the Buccaneers on Saturday. He extended his point streak to four games with his performance over the weekend, recording five assists through that four game stretch. The St. Cloud State commit has been solid on the back end all season for Omaha, tallying nine assists through 17 games so far this year.”

The Game

The Philadelphia Flyers had a 10-game losing streak going and the Calgary Flames ruined it. Thanks a lot, Johnny Hockey. [Broad Street Hockey]

“But the clock ticked down. The Flames pushed. Inside one minute. Oh my god they’re gonna do it. Twenty seconds, tied up in the Flyers’ zone. Cleared. And that’s the end. “The first win since November 9th. Oh my god. The light is back. We are reborn. “FINAL: Flyers 5, Flames 2.”

The National Hockey Team of Lebanon revealed their new jerseys yesterday... And they look pretty cool! The jerseys are for their game against the Philippines in the Centre Bell in Quebec (where the Laval Rocket play)

What do you think of them?

Another thing, the Philippines Flyers are a thing?? TELL ME MORE!

Lebanon will have New Uniforms for the game on Dec 16th, against Philippines Flyers. pic.twitter.com/1k2JIdiHoY — NT of Ice Hockey (@NTofIceHockey) December 4, 2017

The last-in-the-league-even-with-Jack-Eichel Buffalo Sabres have placed Matt Moulson on waivers. Why am I telling you this? To make fun of the Sabres, that’s why. [Die by the Blade]

“Moulson has no points in 14 games played this season and is a -9. His last goal came in March of this year. The 34-year-old forward still has one year remaining on his contract at a cap hit of $5 million next season. Unless he’s claimed or moved before the end of the season this almost guarantees the Sabres will buy him out at the end of this season.”

Highlight of the Night: Kevin Fiala ties a string to his stick, freezes everyone in black and yellow before roofing the backhand. I definitely have a thing for plays like these. [Reddit]