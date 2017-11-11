Quick Strikes: Tampa Bay Lightning’s Dave Andreychuk to be inducted into Hockey Hall of Fame

640, respected!

Hockey Hall of Fame

Yesterday, Dave Andreychuk's storied career was finally recognized by the League, who gave him his Hall of Fame ring before Monday’s induction ceremony. Justing is on the ground in Toronto for Raw Charge, and his personal experience will be out later today. Until then, enjoy a few pieces from around the internet.

Andreychuk proud long NHL career led to Hall of Fame. "It's possible that Andreychuk had to wait until his ninth year of being eligible for the Hockey Hall of Fame to get in because he was tagged as a compiler, especially since he never won an individual award and didn't win the Stanley Cup until 2004, when he was the captain but more of a role player near the end of his career with the Tampa Bay Lightning." [NHL.com]

Mike Harrington: Andreychuk's path led from the Aud to the Hall. "It was fun. The fans were into it when you think about that building," he said Friday in the Great Hall, where his new plaque has already been installed. "It obviously fit my game. With all these new buildings now, we miss that in our game today. Especially at The Aud." [Buffalo News]

Hall welcomes Goyette, Recchi, Andreychuk, Selanne, Kariya in player category. "Andreychuk, who won a Cup with Tampa Bay in 2004, scored 640 goals over his career. A grin spread over his face when he tried on his Hall ring at Friday’s ceremony." [National Post]

The Prospects

CrunchCast 27: Syracuse Crunch still searching for consistency. "Hello again, everyone! Life has managed to get in the way of our podcast over the course of the past month or so, but we are back! Hosts Brandon Curtis and Alex Ackerman return in typical Brandon and Alex fashion by jumping from topic to topic while covering all things good and bad in Crunch land." [Raw Charge]

The Bolts

TSN Hockey's Top 10 Storylines of the Week: "The Lightning, the top team in my analytically-based Snapshot rankings, may have the top line in the league, or maybe not, but they have one regulation loss in the past 15 games and have started their California road trip by beating San Jose and Los Angeles, 5-1 and 5-2, respectively." [TSN]

Tampa Bay Lightning: Striking hard and fast in 2017/18. "With the addition of defenseman Mikhail Sergachev who was acquired in the Jonathan Drouin trade with the Montreal Canadiens, the young Russian is fitting right into the success of the Bolts." [Real Sports]

What we learned from the Kings' 5-2 loss to Tampa Bay. “Well, I think it’s pretty clear that they’re the best offensive team in the league,” Kings coach John Stevens said. “They dress seven D and 11 forwards a lot, which means their top guys play more. Our worst period was our first period. Our whole focus was to be a better checking team against that type of offense. Quite frankly, we didn’t do a very good job.” [LA Times]

Friday Four: Not many weaknesses for Lightning. "I don't really see any weaknesses with them. On defense, rookie Mikael Sergachev does a lot of things that Victor Hedman has done for them. I picked Hedman to be the Norris Trophy winner, so to see Sergachev playing like him says a lot." [NHL.com]

Burns: 3 Things from back-to-back road trip wins. "In facing two of the best teams in the Western Conference, the Lightning outscored the Sharks and Kings a combined 10-3, thanks, largely, to two of the most dominant periods the Bolts have played in recent memory." [Lightning]

Vasilevskiy, Quick among biggest early surprises. "Vasilevskiy and his goaltending coach, Frantz Jean, have been together since Vasilevskiy was 17. Jean has been instrumental in reinforcing simple technical details like setting Vasilevskiy's feet for the shot ("hard push and hard stop") and maximizing net coverage by constantly reminding him to challenge shooters at the top of the blue paint." [NHL.com]