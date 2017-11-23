Quick Strikes: Thankful for the Bolts

Thankful to Vasy, and Stammer, and Kuch, and Pointer, and Heddy, and Coop, an-

The Bolts

The Tampa Bay Lightning fell down 2-0 to the Chicago Blackhawks, only to come all the way back and win it 3-2 in overtime! Here is the recap. [Raw Charge]

“Andrei Vasilevskiy has been lauded time and time again this season for his play in net, and deservedly so. Tonight, yet again, he reinforced why he is going to be a star in this league. The two goals against can’t be blamed on him and aside from those goals, he was a wall in net. One-timers, deflections, and in-close chances flew at him in bunches and he kept his team alive.”

The Lightning lost Gabriel Dumont to the Ottawa Senators yesterday, when they claimed him off waivers. Ottawa acquires yet another 4th liner while the Syracuse Crunch lose a player they could have definitely used in a big role. Damn pesky Sens. [Raw Charge]

“Syracuse Crunch fans should be sorely disappointed by this. Last week, veteran forward Tye McGinn was traded along with goalie Michael Leighton for goaltender Louis Domingue. The trade left a gaping hole in the Crunch’s roster in terms of both heart and experience. The loss of both McGinn’s scoring touch and his intangibles have worried many fans in Syracuse. Dumont’s addition was expected to calm some concerns.”

Losing Dumont sucks for Syracuse. I bet part of the logic in trading McGinn was that Dumont would be back soon.

Congrats on your 100 NHL points Vladdy!

And Happy Birthday!

Andrew Berkshire looks at the top-5 offensive trios in the NHL so far this season, and Tampa Bay’s three musketeers are in the conversation. However, they might not be as high as you’d hope. [Sportsnet]

“In the offensive zone, it’s actually the Lightning that provide the most intense forechecking presence, recovering the most loose pucks and stealing possession more than the rest of the group. This area is where Namestnikov truly shines, creating extra opportunities for his linemates instead of having to backcheck.”

Highlight of the Night: Andrei Vasilevskiy stood tall in this game, keeping the boys in it. This might have been his best save of the game.

The Prospects

The Syrcuse Crunch won a barn-burner over Rochester that concluded with an end-to-end rush from Dennis Yan in overtime. [Syracuse]

“Six different Crunch players scored and 12 earned a point in a victory that snaps a three-game winless streak and moves the team to 5-9-1-2 on the season. Matthew Peca paced Syracuse with a goal and two assists. Louis Domingue earned his first win with the Crunch, turning aside 30-of-35. Syracuse peppered 49 shots on Linus Ullmark. He stopped 45.”

Throwback Thursday to three years ago when the Crunch and the fans set the record for most atendees at a hockey game with over 30,000!

Syracuses newest goalie, Louis Domingue, has been playing very well so far with the Crunch. The next step is getting some wins. [NHL dot com]

“Despite not earning a win in his first week as a member of the Crunch, goaltender Louis Domingue helped solidify the Crunch's goaltending in Week 7. The 25-year-old netminder, acquired in a trade by the Tampa Bay Lightning from the Arizona Coyotes, stopped 51 of 55 shots in two games against the Toronto Marlies.”

Boris Katchouk had a big night for the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds, scoring twice in their 4-3 win over Sudbury. [Bolt Prospects]

“Katchouk scored twice, earning First Star honors, as the Greyhounds thrice evened the score before Rangers 2016 5th round pick Tim Gettinger notched the game-winner for Sault Ste. Marie late in the 3rd.”

The Game

Nazem Kadri of the Maple Leafs sort of lost his mind after taking a few too many cross-checks to the back from Aaron Ekblad and Michael Matheson. Sadly, he took out some of his fustration on the Off-Ice Official, who promptly yelling in his face. Naz, wyd.

31 Thoughts dropped during everyone’s games (because Elliotte Friedman is a baller). Reading Thought #15 as a Bolts fan is like talking to Captain Obvious but we appreciate the love, nonetheless! [Sportsnet]

Danis Zaripov is a KHLer who was suspended for using an illegal substance (pseudoephedrine) was close to joining the NHL’s New York Rangers, but the Rangers changed their mind right at the last minute. [Blueshirt Banter]

“Another interesting fold to this story is that Rangers head coach Alain Vigneault may have had the final say on whether or not the KHL star joined the team. This detail is particularly intriguing to members of the media and fans who have been speculating about just how much control Vigneault has regarding the team’s roster.”

