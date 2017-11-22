Quick Strikes: The Tampa Bay Lightning are good, but they want to be better

The future is soon in Vancouver and Tarasenko gets a Gordie Howe hat-trick

The Bolts

On Tuesday, the Tampa Bay Lightning placed forward Gabriel Dumont on waivers with the most-likely intention of sending him to the AHL Syracuse Crunch. [Raw Charge]

“If the Lightning are looking to add someone from Syracuse, the most likely candidates seem to be Adam Erne and Matt Peca. Both had a chance to make the team during camp but neither solidified their spot according to the coaching staff. Peca in particular was a standout and many including me were surprised that he didn’t start the year in Tampa.”

Rick Bowness is the mastermind behind the Lightning’s top-10 penalty-kill success this year. [Tampa Bay Times]

"As a PP unit you want to have that time, you want to be able to get in your plays," Johnson said. "If you have some quick guys, guys who are on top of you, it makes it difficult to set up and get into what you want. We’ve been doing a pretty good job of pressuring."

The Bolts are happy with how well they havve played so far this season, but, at the same time, feel like they could be even better. [NHL dot com]

"Just little things," Point said. "In video after every game, there's always things, different plays, things we could have done better. Every game is like that. We never stop learning. I think our focus is just little plays like that, kind of all assets of the game."

The Prospects

Combatting diabetes is something near and dear to Syracuse Crunch forward Cory Conacher’s heart. Join him on Friday as he and the Crunch host Diabetes Awareness Night. [Raw Charge]

Prospect Report: The Tampa Bay Lightning have two USHL players heading to the World Junior A Challenge to play for our country. [Raw Charge]

“The Petes are on a three game losing skid, out scored 12-2 in that time frame. Paquette has fallen from where he was last season and if he doesn’t pick up he may be going back into the entry draft next summer.”

Injury Report: Moose Jaw Warriors captain Brett Howden has been injured with an upper body injury suffered during the 2017 Canada/Russia Series game. He appears to be close to a return. [Discover Moose Jaw]

“It’s really exciting,” said Howden on being a full participant in Monday’s practice. “You never want to be out with an injury and be away from the guys, that’s the worst part about it is you don’t get to be on the ice with them or do the same routine, so it’s nice to be getting back in that routine again.”

Adirondack: This week, the Adirondack Thunder reached the top of the North Division standings just in time to come home from an extended road-trip. [Raw Charge]

“11/18: 2 days and 600 miles north later, the Thunder arrived in New Hampshire to face the Monarchs for the second time this season. Both teams went scoreless in the opening period, then just 45 seconds into the second, Desmond Bergin would score his third goal of the season to put the Thunder in front 1-0. Manchester would storm back with a pair of goals by Zac Lynch (5th) and Tommy Kelley (1st) 2:40 apart to go up 2-1. Less than 2 minutes later, Lough would score his second on a power play to tie the game up at 2.”

The Game

Goal. Assist. Fight. St. Louis Blues superstar Vladimir Tarasenko recorded a Gordie Howe hat-trick last night in the Blues’ 8-3 thumping of the Edmonton Oilers. [CBC Sports]

“Tarasenko was reacting to Benning's near-collision with Schenn that was almost a knee-on-knee hit. ‘I don't fight really often but I think that was on purpose, knee on knee,’ Tarasenko said . ‘I don't like that kind of stuff in hockey. I don't want to look like a good fighter but, you know, it happens sometimes.’”

Siblings: Big brother, and ex-Star, Jordie Benn tried to bully little Jamie Benn last night when the Dallas Stars and Montreal Canadiens clashed, but he was stopped by former-Hab Alexander Radulov. All these Canadiens-Stars connections are making my brain hurt. [Reddit]

Women’s Hockey: The CWHL’s Kunlun Red Star improve to 6-4-0-0 with their 4-2 win over the Markham Thunder. [Pension Plan Puppets]

“Despite a strong start and overall good game, a failure to capitalize on extended power play time and another weak third period were the Thunder’s undoing.”

Trading Mike Green could earn the Detroit Red Wings a bevy of futures, WiiM speculates. [Winging it in MoTown]

“Making headlines Tuesday was that the Oilers are working the phones to acquire some help on the blue line. This puts man NHL fanbases in a funny spot — some teams are looking to sell off assets to acquire futures, so naturally, the reaction was mainly ‘Shea Weber for Connor McDavid’ or ‘Erik Gudbrandson to Edmonton.’”

Highlight of the Night: The Sedins pass the symbolic torch as they both set up Vancouver’s new rising star, Brock Boeser, for a slick goal against the Philadelphia Flyers. [Reddit]