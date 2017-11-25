Quick Strikes: Waiver Trade with Ottawa

Chris DiDomenico for Gabriel Dumont? Sure.

The Bolts

The Tampa Bay Lightning got outplayed by the Presidents trophy winning Washington Capitals on Friday night. Luckily they have the Stanley Cup Champion Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday to redeem themselves. [Raw Charge]

“Lightning lose 3-1 to the Washington Capitals on the road. Their first loss on the road in seven games. Not bad, but if you want to be the best, you have to beat the best.”

After losing Gabriel Dumont to the Ottawa Senators via waivers on Thursday, the Tampa Bay Lightning claim Chris DiDomenico FROM the Ottawa Senators. [Raw Charge]

“The 28 year old DiDomenico was originally a sixth-round pick in the 2007 NHL Entry Draft by the Toronto Maple Leafs. DiDomenico played four seasons in the QMJHL for the Saint John Sea Dogs and Drummondville Voltigeurs.”

Let’s talk about draft picks! Spin a wheel, land on a random pre-Steve Yzerman draft pick, and see where they are and how they go there. First up: Blair Jones. [Raw Charge]

“Drafted in the fourth round, 102nd overall in the 2005 NHL Entry Draft, Blair Jones is still making a living as a hockey player. A forward with size in his game, he was taken in the draft out of the WHL after playing with the Red Deer Rebels and Moose Jaw Warriors.”

In order to make up for the loss of Dumont, the Lightning called up Cory Conacher, who has been one of Syracuse’s best players. (You can read our feature on him here) [Raw Charge]

“Conacher was originally signed to an entry level contract by the Lightning at the end of the 2011-12 season to start in the 2012-13 season. He made his NHL debut with the Lightning after the 2012-13 lock-out ended and had an impressive start. He was traded near the trade deadline to the Ottawa Senators with a fourth round pick for goaltender Ben Bishop.”

The Game

Missed trade. Oops. Torrey Mitchell was traded by the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday afternoon to the LA Kings in exchange for a conditional 5th-round pick in 2018. The condition is that the pick becomes a 2018 4th if LA makes the playoffs. As one of the top teams in the West, that’s a pretty good bet. [Habs Eyes On The Prize]

“This move is likely to clear some roster space and a small amount of cap room for a future move. For now, the Canadiens fourth line will be manned by Nicolas Deslauriers, Jacob de la Rose and Byron Froese.”

Highlight of the Night: Johnny Hockey can do it all. [Reddit]