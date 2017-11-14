Quick Takes: Blue Jackets 2, Canadiens 1

Here’s what happened

First Period

Josh Anderson, camped in the front of the net, deflects a laser from Markus Nutivaara for the opening goal.

Second Period

Ugh

Third Period

More ugh, this time with a rebound goal by Paul Byron off of a rush following a Montreal takeaway.

Overtime

Good news, finally, as Zach Werenski scores off a beautiful feed from Cam Atkinson.

Conclusion

Bob was the hero, AGAIN. Saved a lot of would-be goals. The offense was MIA again, as was the power play (what else is new?).

Silver lining: despite a poor game, the Jackets leave with 2 points. I’ll take it.

Full recap coming in the morning.