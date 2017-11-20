Quick Takes: Blue Jackets at Sabres
Here’s what happened.
The Columbus Blue Jackets traveled north to take on the Buffalo Sabres in search of their fourth straight victory. Buffalo had struggled to open the season, winning only five games total before tonight’s matchup.
First Period
Um, not much. It was sloppy on both ends. Artemi Panarin hit the post on a power play, but that’s about it. Twenty minutes of scoreless, sloppy hockey.
Second Period
Better play and a goal from Pierre-Luc Dubois. The power play still couldn’t get on track, but the penalty kill looked stellar. Cam Atkinson hit the post on a shorthanded chance.
Third Period
Artemi Panarin scored a wonder goal. Boone Jenner scored a third. Sam Reinhart got one for Buffalo, and then Evander Kane made it a one goal game with 3:28 to go.
Despite a shooting gallery at the end, the guys held on.
Final
Columbus Blue Jackets 3 Buffalo Sabres 2
