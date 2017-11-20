Quick Takes: Blue Jackets at Sabres

Here’s what happened.

The Columbus Blue Jackets traveled north to take on the Buffalo Sabres in search of their fourth straight victory. Buffalo had struggled to open the season, winning only five games total before tonight’s matchup.

First Period

Um, not much. It was sloppy on both ends. Artemi Panarin hit the post on a power play, but that’s about it. Twenty minutes of scoreless, sloppy hockey.

Second Period

Better play and a goal from Pierre-Luc Dubois. The power play still couldn’t get on track, but the penalty kill looked stellar. Cam Atkinson hit the post on a shorthanded chance.

Third Period

Artemi Panarin scored a wonder goal. Boone Jenner scored a third. Sam Reinhart got one for Buffalo, and then Evander Kane made it a one goal game with 3:28 to go.

Despite a shooting gallery at the end, the guys held on.

Final

Columbus Blue Jackets 3 Buffalo Sabres 2