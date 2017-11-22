Quick Takes: Blue Jackets Host Flames in Thriller

Here’s what happened.

Entering the night in a points-tie with the New Jersey Devils atop the Metropolitan Division, Wednesday's matchup between the Columbus Blue Jackets and Calgary Flames centered around two teams on win streaks, led by hot goaltending.

First Period

Few whistles and a quick pace. Both ends had good looks offensively, but the period ended scorelessly.

Second Period

In fact, the second period would be much the same.

As the first period was clean and featured no time in the sin bin, there would be three penalties in the second, twice Calgary with the infraction. The Jackets’ 10th rated penalty kill was superb against Calgary’s 10th rated power play. Oliver Bjorkstrand led both teams in shots through 40 with six.

Third Period

Man-o-man Mike Smith and Bob. First Smith on his right side robbed Josh Anderson and Co., first on the doorstep, then an empty net on the same sequence evaded the Jackets when Mark Stone got a stick into the crease to swat the puck out.

Not to be outdone, Bobrovsky had his big save with seconds to go until overtime, 19 seconds to be exact, to perserve the doughnut and send it to the extra session.

We head to overtime.

Overtime

T.J. Brodie lost the puck behind his own net, and Nick Foligno swooped in and got the pass of the night off to Josh Anderson who buried the game-winner, and his eighth goal of the season.

That’s five straight wins, a season-high. Oh, and Bobrovsky with a second-consecutive shutout. What a what a way to kick off the holiday!

Final

Blue Jackets 1 Flames 0

Additionally

There will be a full recap available in the a.m. Happy Thanksgiving everyone!