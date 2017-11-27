Quick Takes: Columbus Blue Jackets at Montreal Canadiens
Here’s what happened.
Sergei Bobrovsky, fresh off of being named the second star of the week in the NHL, got the start in net. With the start, Bobrovsky surpassed Marc Denis for the most games played in Blue Jackets history.
First Period
Burn the tape. The Montreal Canadiens scored two goals (one by Brendan Gallagher and a power play goal by Jonathan Drouin). The Columbus Blue Jackets looked dreadful, especially David Savard, who took two different penalties. Pierre-Luc Dubois hit a post though.
Second Period
Despite the power play going 0-2 and the first unit looking like general garbage, the Blue Jackets still found a way to score a goal. Josh Anderson drove to the net and Pierre-Luc Dubois swept home the rebound. Montreal challenged the goal for goaltender interference, but it was upheld.
Third Period
Despite dominating for long stretches, the power play let the team down in a big way and the Canadiens found a late empty netter.
Final
Montreal Canadiens 3 Columbus Blue Jackets 1
