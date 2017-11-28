Quick Takes: Jackets beat Canes in SO, 3-2

First Period: Gem of a goal from Josh Anderson, assisted by Pierre-Luc Dubois on just the second shift of the game.

Carolina responded minutes later with a Noah Hanifin goal.

Second Period: Alexander Wennberg's back! Beauty of a pass to Zach Werenski for a top shelf snipe.

Third Period: Jackets get gassed, Brock McGinn ties it up for Carolina.

Overtime: lots of chances early, then Joonas Korpisalo saves it late.

Shootout: Cam Atkinson and Artemi Panarin score, Korpi shuts down his countrymen Sebastian Aho and Teuvo Teravainen.

MVP: Korpi made a lot of great saves when the offense wasn't giving him much help.

Full recap in the morning, featuring my observations from Section 107.