Quick Takes: Jackets beat Canes in SO, 3-2
First Period: Gem of a goal from Josh Anderson, assisted by Pierre-Luc Dubois on just the second shift of the game.
Carolina responded minutes later with a Noah Hanifin goal.
Second Period: Alexander Wennberg's back! Beauty of a pass to Zach Werenski for a top shelf snipe.
Third Period: Jackets get gassed, Brock McGinn ties it up for Carolina.
Overtime: lots of chances early, then Joonas Korpisalo saves it late.
Shootout: Cam Atkinson and Artemi Panarin score, Korpi shuts down his countrymen Sebastian Aho and Teuvo Teravainen.
MVP: Korpi made a lot of great saves when the offense wasn't giving him much help.
Full recap in the morning, featuring my observations from Section 107.
