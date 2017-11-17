Radko Gudas faces in-person hearing

Radko, buddy, you can’t do that.

In a move we all kind of expected to be coming after watching Thursday’s game against the Winnipeg Jets, Radko Gudas will have to answer for his transgressions in person, which means we’re probably looking at a pretty lengthy suspension for this one.

The department of player safety announced this morning that Radko has been called in, time and date to be determined.

Philadelphia’s Radko Gudas has been offered an in-person hearing for slashing Winnipeg's Mathieu Perreault. Date and time TBD. — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) November 17, 2017

In case you missed it, here’s a look at the play in question:

Radko... you gotta control yourself. pic.twitter.com/IhkZ4XIU56 — Broad Street Hockey (@BroadStHockey) November 17, 2017

Not great, right?

Gudas has built himself quite the reputation around the league for being a somewhat “dirty” or “predatory” player. Last year, Darren Dreger penned a story about Gudas’ history of questionable hits after the defenseman was given an in-person hearing for his hit on Boston Bruins’ forward Austin Czarnik. Last night’s play didn’t appear to be deliberate; in fact, it was reported that Radko apologized to Perreault in the penalty box. But whatever he was trying to do there, it was a bad choice. Just a stupid, dumb thing to do.

Deliberately dirty or not, one thing is clear: Radko Gudas needs to make better choices in the moment.