Rangers acquire Peter Holland for Adam Cracknell

The Rangers make a minor deal to improve their center depth and pick up a player who could challenge for fourth line minutes.

The Adam Cracknell saga is over.

Today the Rangers dealt the former Stars forward, who was initially picked up on waivers, to the Montreal Canadiens for 26-year-old center Peter Holland. Both players were playing in the AHL at the time of the trade so both can be sent down to minor league affiliates without needing to go through waivers.

TRADE:



To #Habs

Adam Cracknell



To #Rangers

Peter Holland



Note: both players had been playing with their clubs Minor league affiliate at the time of the trade, & as a result can also be sent down by their new clubs without requiring waivers first. — CapFriendly (@CapFriendly) November 30, 2017

Prior to the trade Holland had 18 points in 20 games for Laval Rocket (Montreal’s AHL affiliate). In his NHL career he has 81 points in 243 regular season games, most of which have been played with the Ducks and Leafs.

Holland was the Ducks first round pick (15th overall) in 2009. He’s under contract through the 2018-19 season at a cap hit of $675,000. Cracknell carries the same cap hit, but is six years older than Holland and has a contract that expires this July.

Adam Cracknell is bad and 32. Peter Holland isn’t either of those things. — Scott Wheeler (@scottcwheeler) November 30, 2017

At surface level this deal appears to be a small win for the Rangers. Holland is younger, has a much higher offensive ceiling and has a chance to plug into the fourth line of the big club and provide the Rangers with some much-needed center depth. Cracknell simply wasn’t working out in the Rangers organization. He had three points (two goals and an assist) in 15 games with the Wolf Pack after failing to register a point in four games in New York.