Rangers Announce Mika Zibanejad Is Out Indefinitely With Concussion

The Rangers No. 1 center has 22 points in 24 games and is the team’s leading scorer.

Mika Zibanejad was a late scratch for the New York Rangers’ recent loss against the Florida Panthers, and the team announced today he out with a concussion.

OFFICIAL: #NYR Mika Zibanejad is not on the ice today and is out due to a concussion. — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) November 30, 2017

Even worse is that this isn’t Zibanejad’s first concussion according to Murray Pam of Sporting News Canada.

Awful news for Zibanejad. Including his final year in Sweden, this is concussion no.4 or 5, I believe. https://t.co/8zBewuBQ3o — Murray Pam (@Pammerhockey) November 30, 2017

Here is Zibanejad’s history of injuries that could be concussion related courtesy of THN.

12/5/2015 - Missed one game to upper body injury

4/13/2014 - Missed last two regular season games to undisclosed injury

3/28/2014 - Missed one game to upper body injury

12/27/2013 - Missed two games to upper body injury

It is unknown when Zibanejad was injured, but if something was going on with him it would explain why he received only one shift in overtime against the Vancouver Canucks during the Rangers’ contest last Sunday.

UPDATE: 12:30 P.M.

Vigneault said Zibanejad was hurt when he was hit by Helm against Detroit on Friday. Played Sunday against Vancouver, but felt symptoms Monday morning. In concussion protocol. #NYR — Brett Cyrgalis (@BrettCyrgalis) November 30, 2017

Here is the hit in question.

Shayna Goldman | @hayyyshayyy

This is very bad news for the Rangers. Zibanejad has been one of the team’s most dynamic players, and he’s produced like a bona fide No. 1 center. This announcement may explain why the Rangers acquired Peter Holland this morning.

With Zibanejad out long term, there’s a chance Holland joins the roster in some capacity. Or could Holland be a replacement for Hartford in the event the Rangers call up Filip Chytil? The Rangers certainly have options, but things will become clearer once they understand the extent of what Zibanejad is dealing with.

Concussions are fickle, and there are situations where a person is seemingly fine before side effects pop up again. The fact that Zibanejad has reportedly sufferred multiple concussions makes things extra dicey.

Hopefully what Zibanejad is going through isn’t too serious, and he makes a full and quick recovery.