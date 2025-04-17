New York Rangers star Artemi Panarin and Madison Square Garden paid a financial settlement to a former team employee who claims Panarin sexually assaulted her, according to a report from The Athletic. The alleged incident dates back to December 2023, when the Rangers were at a hotel during a road trip.

The woman alleged that, during a postgame gathering at the hotel, Panarin took her phone and told her he would only return it if she visited his room. According to the woman, when she went to retrieve her phone, Panarin pinned her down on the bed. The woman says she pushed the Rangers forward off of her and left the room.

Three months after the alleged incident, the female employee was under investigation for a separate incident involving her allegedly sharing anti-anxiety medicine with a player who had a fear of flying. It was then that the woman told the Rangers about the alleged assault by Panarin.

Last August, Panarin and MSG reached a settlement with the woman, whose employment with the team was terminated. Per The Athletic, the settlement had non-disclosure and no admission of wrongdoing clauses.

When asked for a statement from MSG, a spokesperson said, "The matter has been resolved."

Since the settlement was reached, Panarin went on to lead the Rangers in goals (37), assists (52) and points (89) in the 2024-25 season. On Wednesday, Panarin was named team MVP by members of the local media.