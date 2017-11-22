Rangers at Canes: Game Night Hub

The Hurricanes continue their homestand on Wednesday night with this season’s first meeting against the division rival New York Rangers

Coming off of a big 4-2 victory over the New York Islanders on Sunday, that other team that also hails from the Big Apple is making their first appearance in Raleigh this season. Coming in at 10-9-2, the New York Rangers are tied with the Hurricanes with 22 points in the standings with the Canes having two games in hand.

Tonight obviously is a big matchup as the two teams jockey for positioning in the playoff race as we approach Thanksgiving.

Head coach Bill Peters is not one too keen on changing up a lineup after a victory, but Haydn Fleury will draw back into tonight’s lineup on defense. Forward Victor Rask, however, will remain a healthy scratch as he was on Sunday.

Here’s the group we expect the Hurricanes to throw out there tonight:

Teuvo Teravainen - Jordan Staal - Sebastian Aho

Brock McGinn - Derek Ryan - Justin Williams

Jeff Skinner - Elias Lindholm - Phil di Giuseppe

Joakim Nordstrom - Marcus Kruger - Josh Jooris

Jaccob Slavin - Brett Pesce

Haydn Fleury - Justin Faulk

Noah Hanifin - Trevor van Riemsdyk

Scott Darling

Cam Ward

After a slow start to the season, the Rangers have caught fire of late to salvage what looked like it could quickly turn into a lost season at one point.

Just as the TSA line has been a dominant force for Carolina, so too has the top line for New York led by Mika Zibanejad (20 points) and rising star Pavel Buchnevich (16 points). I would expect Slavin and Pesce to draw that line in a matchup that should be key to deciding this game.

The Rangers will be without captain and number one defenseman Ryan McDonagh tonight, as he deals with an abdominal strain. Given that, look for the Hurricanes to try to exploit a Rangers defense that was already weak even with their captain.

Here’s what to expect from the Blueshirts:

Chris Kreider - Mika Zibanejad - Pavel Buchnevich

Rick Nash - Kevin Hayes - Jesper Fast

Michael Grabner - J.T. Miller - Mats Zuccarello

Jimmy Vesey - Boo Nieves - David Desharnais

Brady Skjei - Kevin Shattenkirk

Brendan Smith - Nick Holden

Marc Staal - Steven Kampfer

Hernik Lundqvist

Ondrej Pavelec