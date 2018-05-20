Rangers coaching rumors: New York set to hire Boston University's David Quinn as next coach

The New York Rangers have reportedly found their next head coach, and it's Boston University's David Quinn.

According to ESPN, Quinn has informed BU officials that he's preparing to accept the Rangers' job in the coming days. That position was opened when the team fired Alain Vigneault following the final game of the regular season on April 7.

The Rangers reportedly had their sights on Quinn, 51, from the outset, but the coach was hesitant about leaving his post with the Terriers. It appears that changed when the club made him what appears to be a very generous offer.

Quinn, who had a 105-67-21 record at BU, had reportedly told friends weeks ago that he would be staying in Boston, but on Friday night, reports out of Canada indicated Quinn had become the Rangers' target, and on Saturday, ESPN's John Buccigross reported the Rangers had offered Quinn a five-year, $12 million contract, and that Quinn had informed BU that he would be leaving to take the Rangers job.

The deal is expected to be finalized and made official when general manager Jeff Gorton returns from the World Championships in Denmark next week.

Quinn has led Boston University to three NCAA regional finals in five seasons and finished as the national runner-up in 2015. Prior to his tenure at BU, Quinn served as head coach of the AHL's Lake Erie Monsters for three seasons and was an assistant coach with the Colorado Avalanche for one season. He has no NHL head coaching experience.

Despite that lack of NHL experience, Quinn seems to be a good fit for what the Rangers are presently looking for. The team was in search of a coach capable of managing and getting the most out of a younger crop of players, as they're currently in a rebuilding period that began mid-way through this season. The Rangers front office shipped out several familiar veteran players -- including Ryan McDonagh, Rick Nash and J.T. Miller -- around the trade deadline as they prepared to transition to a new era.

The new coach will be tasked with guiding that younger group, which currently has more than a dozen former college hockey players, as the Rangers look to climb out of the basement of the Metro Division.