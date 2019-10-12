Rangers' Kaapo Kakko scores first NHL goal against Oilers

Kaapo Kakko is expected to be a big part of the New York Rangers future, and on Saturday, he annouced his arrival as part of the Rangers' present. Kakko tallied his first NHL goal against the Edmonton Oilers. The highly touted No. 2 overall pick in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft received a pass from Ryan Strome and was able to lift a backhand shot past Mike Smith.

First of many for young Kaapo Kakko. Welcome to the Show!



NHL x @MGMResortsIntl pic.twitter.com/G7gziplOkx — NHL (@NHL) October 12, 2019

Kakko registered his first NHL tally with 1:32 remaining in the first period. The Finnish winger became the eighth Ranger to score an NHL goal at 18 years old or younger.

Entering Saturday, Kakko hadn't registered a point in two games, but had logged significant ice time in each of those contests. In the Rangers' season-opening 6-4 win over the Winnipeg Jets, Kakko recorded three shots on goal and finished with a -1 rating.

Kakko represents a new era in New York as the franchise began a rebuilding phase. The Rangers selected the 18-year old Kakko with the second overall pick in the 2019 NHL Draft behind Jack Hughes of the New Jersey Devils.

The Rangers ended up losing the game 4-1 at the hands of the Oilers despite Kakko giving them a 1-0 lead in the opening period. It marked New York's first loss of the young season.