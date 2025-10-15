The NHL season just began and the New York Rangers have already made history, but not the good kind. The Rangers are the first time in NHL history to get shut out in all three of their first home games of the season, coming against the Edmonton Oilers, Washington Capitals and in their season opener against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The Rangers' 180 minutes without getting the puck in the net at Madison Square Garden is the second longest drought to begin a season. The Pittsburgh Pirates went 187 minutes and 19 seconds without a goal at their home of Duquesne Gardens in 1928 and the time was only longer thanks to an overtime period.

In the modern era, the 2001 Florida Panthers previously held the record of longest time without a goal scored at home at 155 minutes and 17 seconds.

The Rangers had some close calls in their 2-0 loss against the Oilers on Tuesday, but going 90 shots without a goal resulted in some "boos" in the storied building.

"I don't know whether to laugh or cry," center Mika Zibanejad said via the AP. "I honestly don't know."

Captain J.T. Miller called it a "unique start" to the year.

"It sucks that we had a couple games where we feel like we've really thrown a lot at the other team and we're not getting rewarded," he said.

Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner made all 30 saves, including attempts from Artemi Panarin, Will Cuylle, Adam Edstrom and Matt Rempe. With 2:31 left, Sam Carrick got a shot out, but Skinner made the save once again.

"You're dying to give the fans a reason to cheer," Carrick said. "They support us every night hugely here. Obviously they want to come and see goals. That's the frustrating part."

Miller said once the team plays a solid game at home, then they can "all go home and sleep well."

"We're competitors. We want to win. We'd love to see the puck go in the net. Right now, it's not ... Over time, results will come." Miller said.

Their next home game and chance to break this drought is against the Minnesota Wild on Monday night, after four games on the road.