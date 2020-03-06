Rangers' Mika Zibanejad scores five goals, including overtime game-winner, to beat Capitals

The Rangers were almost a one-man band in their 6-5 overtime win over the Capitals. Almost. Center Mika Zibanejad scored five of the team's goals on the way to the overtime victory, with the scoring streak being broken by defenseman Tony DeAngelo, who got his goal between Zibanejad's second and third tallies.

Of course, the most important goal that Zibanejad scored on Thursday happened to be in overtime. Behold the beauty that gave the Rangers this incredible grind-it-out win over the recently hapless Caps -- and it's not just because of the great Sam Rosen call.

For the Capitals, it's just the latest in a new slide to mediocrity. The extra period defeat marks their 10th loss over their last 15 games. It really says something when the offense is able to put together five goals for themselves -- from the sticks of Ilya Kovalchuk, Alex Ovechkin (2), Carl Hagelin and Garnet Hathaway -- and that effort is just trounced by the efforts of one goal-hungry individual.

Here's the company Zibanejad joined with this evening's game.

Five goal games since 1996:



Mika Zibanejad

Patrik Laine

Johan Franzen

Marian Gaborik — Adam Gretz (@AGretz) March 6, 2020

This jaw-dropping performance from the 26-year-old Swedish forward brings his season total to 38 for the Rangers. The win also snaps a three-game skid that New York was experiencing.