The New York Rangers have once again topped Forbes' list of NHL franchise values. This is now the eighth straight year that the Rangers have held that distinction, but the NHL as a whole saw some notable increases in value.

The Rangers were valued at $2.2 billion, a 10% increase from last year. That valuation comes on the heels of the Rangers' appearance in the 2022 Eastern Conference Finals. The Toronto Maple Leafs, valued right at $2 billion, were the only other team to hit that threshold. The Montreal Canadiens ($1.85 million), Chicago Blackhawks ($1.5 billion) and Boston Bruins ($1.4 billion) rounded out the top five.

In total, 14 NHL franchises were valued at $1 billion or more. That includes the Tampa Bay Lightning ($1 billion), which saw a 54% jump in value, the biggest in the league. That's what back-to-back Stanley Cups and three straight Stanley Cup Final appearances can do for a franchise.

The Ottawa Senators, a team that is currently up for sale, saw a 52% increase to $800 million. That's good news for the franchise, which reportedly has the interest of several potential buyers, including star actor Ryan Reynolds.

The Arizona Coyotes ranked as the NHL's least valuable team at $450 million, which is $100 million less than the Florida Panthers, the next closest team. Despite the relatively low valuation, and the fact that the Coyotes now share an arena with Arizona State University, they still saw an increase of 12%.

On average, NHL teams are worth $1.03 billion, which is the first time the league has ever topped an average value of $1 billion. The complete list of team values can be found below.

Team

Value

1-Year Change

New York Rangers

$2.2 billion

10%

Toronto Maple Leafs

$2 billion

11%

Montreal Canadiens

$1.85 billion

16%

Chicago Blackhawks

$1.5 billion

7%

Boston Bruins

$1.4 billion

8%

Los Angeles Kings

$1.3 billion

27%

Edmonton Oilers

$1.275 billion

16%

Philadelphia Flyers

$1.25 billion

4%

Washington Capitals

$1.2 billion

29%

Seattle Kraken

$1.05 billion

20%

Detroit Red Wings

$1.03 billion

4%

New York Islanders

$1.02 billion

7%

Vancouver Canucks

$1.01 billion

22%

Tampa Bay Lightning

$1 billion

54%

Pittsburgh Penguins

$990 million

10%

Vegas Golden Knights

$965 million

36%

New Jersey Devils

$960 million

24%

Dallas Stars

$925 million

28%

St. Louis Blues

$880 million

38%

Colorado Avalanche

$860 million

37%

Calgary Flames

$855 million

26%

Minnesota Wild

$850 million

26%

Nashville Predators

$810 million

35%

Ottawa Senators

$800 million

52%

San Jose Sharks

$740 million

18%

Anaheim Ducks

$725 million

17%

Winnipeg Jets

$650 million

13%

Carolina Hurricanes

$640 million

16%

Columbus Blue Jackets

$620 million

31%

Buffalo Sabres

$610 million

22%

Florida Panthers

$550 million

22%

Arizona Coyotes

$450 million

13%