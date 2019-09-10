Rangers rookie Kaapo Kakko's legend grows as he wows in tournament with impressive OT goal
Rangers fans liked the look of this performance
The New York Rangers and their fans have been excited to watch Kaapo Kakko, the No. 2 overall selection in the 2019 draft, play. He gave everyone what they wanted by impressing at the Traverse City tournament against Wild prospects in Michigan on Monday.
The 18-year old scored a game-winning overtime goal with with 3:48 on the board to put the Rangers up 4-3. But it is how he did it that grabbed everyone's attention. After fighting off a defender, he had to circle the net twice, awaiting the perfect moment to shoot. He was able to get the puck between the post and the goalie to score and win the game.
The Finish player celebrated with his teammates after the goal and the crowd cheered for his highlight-worthy play. Before his OT winner, the winger clocked three assists to help put the Rangers in position to win. He had a hand in every goal the team scored
Other young Rangers players looked good as well, including 2018 first-round pick Vitali Kravtsov, and defenseman Adam Fox. Igor Shesterkin recorded 20 saves.
The performance from the young players has New York hockey fans excited about what the future could hold for this Rangers team.
