Rangers sign Marek Mazanec

The Rangers signed the 6-foot-4 former Predator to help bolster the blue paint in Hartford.

The New York Rangers are adding another goaltender to the system. Today Elliotte Friedman reported that the Rangers have placed former Predators prospect Marek Mazanec on waivers with the purpose of assigning him to the AHL to play in Hartford.

NYR have Marek Mazanec on waivers, which means he is signing with them and likely going to AHL — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) December 5, 2017

The Wolf Pack need help in the paint and the Rangers front office is hoping that Mazanec will be the answer. Before agreeing to terms with the Rangers the 26-year-old played in 23 games in the KHL this season with HC Slovan Bratislava, posting an .899 save percentage. Mazanec had a .912 save percentage in 47 games last season with the Milwaukee Admirals.

Why does Mazanec have to go through waivers? Because them’s the rules.

The NY #Rangers have placed G Marek Mazanec on waivers, suggesting an announcement that he's signed with the club should follow shortly.



Given that Mazanec was a UFA who started the season in Europe, he must first pass through waivers prior to re-entering the league. pic.twitter.com/1Tc0abLyQp — CapFriendly (@CapFriendly) December 5, 2017

The Rangers current goaltenders in Hartford are Alexander Georgiev and Chris Nell, both of whom have posted underwhelming numbers this season. The Wolf Pack have a record of 8-12-4 and are tied with Laval Rocket (Montreal’s farm team) for the highest GA in the AHL.

We’ll have more on this story tomorrow.