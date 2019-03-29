Rangers vs. Flyers: NHL prediction, TV channel, watch online, live stream links

The end of the NHL regular season is upon us, and although the Rangers have been eliminated from playoff contention and Flyers are all but eliminated, there's still pride on the line. The Flyers, who made last season's playoffs but underperformed this year, host their Metropolitan division rivals on Sunday. The Flyers are 3-0 against the Rangers this year, so New York has a last chance to come away with a win against its rival this year.

To say that these teams don't like each other would be an understatement -- the cities of New York and Philadelphia don't really mesh as far as sports go. The Flyers' cavalcade of goalies held them back this season, whereas for the Rangers it's been the rebuild year that they advertised. New York is hoping to get on its feet sooner than later, but it's proving difficult as there simply hasn't been an abundance of talent on the roster.

With that being said, this game should end up being a slugfest. These two teams both having something to prove, with the Flyers looking for a sweep and the Rangers looking to avoid as much. Expect both sides to play like it.

Watch the Rangers visiting the Flyers on Sunday.

Rangers vs. Flyers

Date: Sunday, March 31



Time: 12:30 p.m. ET



Location: Wells Fargo Center



Channel: NBC



Stream: fuboTV (try for free)



Prediction

This game should be a physical one, as two teams winding their seasons down try to do so on a high note. That's easier said than done in a divisional showdown, but these two teams do not like each other and it should shine through. It's hard to beat a team four times in one season, making the Rangers a strong candidate in this one.

Pick: Rangers