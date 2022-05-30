The Carolina Hurricanes and New York Rangers have one more chance to take each other down as their 2022 Stanley Cup playoffs series reaches Game 7 on Monday. The home team has been victorious in all six of the previous games, most recently Game 6, which the Rangers won convincingly 5-2 at Madison Square Garden. New York will be extra confident coming off such a strong Game 6 performance, but enter a building which Carolina hasn't lost in through the entirety of these playoffs. With a chance at facing the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Eastern Conference Final on the line, this is sure to be one intense hockey matchup you will not want to miss.

Puck drop from PNC Arena is set for 8 p.m. ET. Carolina is listed as the -150 (risk $150 to win $100) favorite on the 60-minute money line in the Hurricanes vs. Rangers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the Rangers are the +130 underdogs. The over-under for goals is set at 5.5.

Hurricanes vs. Rangers money line: Carolina -150, New York +130

Hurricanes vs. Rangers over-under: 5.5 goals

Hurricanes vs. Rangers puck line: Carolina -1.5 (+175)

CAR: 7-0-0 on home ice in these playoffs, 3-0 in Game 7s in team history

NYR: 7-1 their last eight Game 7 appearances

Why you should back the Hurricanes

Severance told SportsLine he can see Monday's game being so close it could go into overtime. That being said, it's hard to bet against the Hurricanes based on how dominant they have been on home ice through two rounds of the Stanley Cup playoffs. They have also won six consecutive Game 7s dating back to when coach Rod Brind'Amour was still a player and scored the series-winning goal in the 2006 Eastern Conference Final. The Hurricanes went on to win the Stanley Cup that year.

Carolina's big scorers have been at their best at PNC Arena and are sure to put on a show for the home crowd with an Eastern Conference Final berth on the line. Expect Sebastian Aho -- who has 10 points in these playoffs -- and Vincent Trocheck to lead the charge on Monday night as Carolina aims to close out this series with a victory.

Why you should back the Rangers

While the Hurricanes have been unstoppable at home, the Rangers bring some key ingredients into Monday's game that could end Carolina's winning streak at PNC. The most noticeable factor is goaltender Igor Shesterkin, who has been a brick wall for New York especially in their victories. The Russian netminder is coming off a stellar Game 6 when he made 37 saves for New York en route to that 5-2 win. He enters Game 7 with a 2.74 goals-against average and .926 save percentage.

The other thing the Rangers have going for them is their special teams. Carolina's power play has struggled mightily through this series, while New York's has played a big role in keeping the series going. In Game 6 alone, New York went two-for-five on the man advantage while Carolina was stymied zero-for-three.

