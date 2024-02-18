Teams looking to continue their winning ways within the Metropolitan Division battle when the New York Rangers take on the New York Islanders in an NHL Stadium Series matchup at MetLife Stadium on Sunday. The Rangers (35-16-3), who lead the division, will look to improve to 8-4 against Metropolitan Division foes this season. The Islanders (22-18-13), who are fifth in the division, are 7-4-4 against Metropolitan opponents. This is the first of four meetings between the teams this year.

The puck will drop at 3 p.m. ET. The Rangers are the -148 favorite (risk $148 to win $100) in the latest Rangers vs. Islanders odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total goals scored is 5.5. Before making any Islanders vs. Rangers picks, check out the NHL Stadium Series 2024 predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

SportsLine's model simulates every NHL game 10,000 times, taking into account factors like current form, individual matchups, injuries, and short- and long-term trends when making NHL picks. It enters Sunday's showdown on a strong 7-2 run on top-ranked NHL money-line picks.

Now, the model has set its sights on Rangers vs. Islanders. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the latest NHL odds and trends for Islanders vs. Rangers:

Rangers vs. Islanders money line: Rangers -148, Islanders +124

Rangers vs. Islanders over/under: 5.5 goals

Rangers vs. Islanders puck line: Rangers -1.5 (+167)

NYR: The Rangers are 6-0 in their last six games

NYI: The Islanders are 6-14 in their last 20 games played on a Sunday

Rangers vs. Islanders picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why you should back the Rangers

Veteran left wing Artemi Panarin is the Rangers' leading scorer with 31 goals and 40 assists this season. In Thursday's 7-4 win over Montreal, he registered three assists. Since the start of January, Panarin has scored eight goals and added 13 assists. He has two hat tricks, including a four-point performance in a 6-5 win over San Jose on Dec. 3. His other three-goal effort came in a 5-1 victory at Tampa Bay on Dec. 30.

Also providing the Rangers with offense is veteran left wing Chris Kreider, a former first-rounder with the team back in 2009. He has been red hot of late and registered a three-goal performance in Thursday's win over Montreal. It was his first hat trick of the year and fourth multi-goal effort in 2023-24. He is also an effective weapon on the power play, with 10 goals and seven assists with the man advantage. See who to back at SportsLine.

Why you should back the Islanders

Center Mathew Barzal is the Islanders' top scorer and has at least one point in each of the last six games. He has had two four-point performances this season, including a one goal and three assist effort in a 4-3 overtime win over Toronto on Jan. 11. He had two goals and two assists in a 7-3 win over Columbus on Dec. 7. For the year, he has 15 goals and 41 assists on 161 shots.

Also powering the Islanders is center Bo Harvat, third on the team with 47 points, including 21 goals. He has been most effective on home ice, where he has registered 12 goals and 15 assists. He has three multi-goal performances this season, including a two goal and one assist effort in a 5-1 win at Arizona on Jan. 4. He also had two goals and an assist in a 7-3 win over Columbus on Dec. 7. See who to back at SportsLine.

How to make Islanders vs. Rangers picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 6.1 combined goals. It also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Rangers vs. Islanders, and which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the money line to jump on Sunday, all from the advanced model that has simulated this matchup 10,000 times.