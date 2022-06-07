The Tampa Bay Lightning look to even up their 2022 Stanley Cup playoffs series with the New York Rangers on Tuesday night in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Final. After being bested in Games 1 and 2 at Madison Square Garden, the Bolts rebounded when the series moved to Florida and they came from behind to win Game 3 3-2. The home team has been the victor so far in this series, but a win for Tampa Bay is not guaranteed as New York continues to get a boost from its defense and special teams.

Puck drop at Amalie Arena in Tampa Bay, Florida is set for 8 p.m. ET. Tampa Bay is listed as the -175 favorite (risk $175 to win $100) on the 60-minute money line in the latest Rangers vs. Lightning odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the Rangers are the +150 underdogs. The over-under for goals is set at 5.5. Before making any Lightning vs. Rangers picks, check out the Game 4 predictions from NHL insider Matt Severance.

Severance is a well-connected writer and handicapper who has worked in the industry since 2005. He's SportsLine's top NHL handicapper, going 131-70-4 in his last 205 NHL picks, returning almost $2,700 for $100 players.

Now, the expert has set his sights on Lightning vs. Rangers in this 2022 Stanley Cup playoffs matchup. You can visit SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are the latest NHL odds from and betting trends for Rangers vs. Lightning:

Lightning vs. Rangers money line: Tampa Bay -175, New York +150

Lightning vs. Rangers over-under: 5.5 goals

Lightning vs. Rangers puck line: Tampa Bay -1.5 (+150)

Lightning vs. Rangers tickets: See tickets at StubHub

NYR: Mika Zibanejad leads all skaters still in the playoffs 24 points (10 goals, 14 assists)

TBL: Andrei Vasilevskiy leads all goaltenders still in the playoffs with a 2.54 goals-against average

Why you should back the Rangers

Head coach Gerard Gallant didn't rip his team for giving up the lead and losing in Game 3, which is one sign of how confident this team is that they can rebound and win Game 4. In fact, New York still had a lot of things go right for them in their last game. They got scoring from their big guns Mika Zibanejad and Chris Kreider and converted on two power-play opportunities. And while you don't want your goalie giving up three goals in a game, Igor Shesterkin did so after facing a whopping 52 shots.



Winning in tough buildings isn't new to this Rangers team, either. They had to pull off gutsy road wins against both the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Carolina Hurricanes earlier in the playoffs to get to the Eastern Conference Final. With the chance to get a third win and push Tampa to the brink of elimination, you can bet New York will do everything in its power to not fade late like they did in Game 3.

Why you should back the Lightning

After two disappointing performances, the Lightning looked like their old selves in Game 3. Maybe it took an extra game to shake off the rust from the long layoff between rounds. Or maybe it took a game on home ice to right the ship. Whatever the reason, Tampa looked in Game 3 like the team that has won back-to-back Stanley Cups. It will take that same effort from Jon Cooper's squad to bounce back in the series and face the Colorado Avalanche in this year's Cup Final.



One thing that helped Tampa along in Game 3 was finally getting another multi-point effort from Nikita Kucherov. With Brayden Point still sidelined, the Lightning need contributions from more players than just Steven Stamkos and Ondrej Palat. Getting Kucherov going is huge, especially given his playoff pedigree. As good as New York's defense has been in these playoffs, adding another consistent weapon to Tampa's offense makes the Lightning very hard to keep off the score sheet.

How to make Lightning vs. Rangers picks

For Game 4 of this series, Severance is leaning under on the goal total, and he has also identified a critical x-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the money line. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Lightning vs. Rangers? And which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Lightning vs. Rangers money line to choose on Tuesday, all from the expert with his finger on the pulse of the 2022 Stanley Cup playoffs.