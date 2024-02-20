The Metropolitan Division-leading New York Rangers seek their eighth consecutive victory when they host the Dallas Stars, who are first in the Central, on Tuesday. The Rangers (36-16-3) have followed a 3-6-2 stretch with their lengthy winning streak, which was extended with a 6-5 overtime triumph over the New York Islanders in the NHL Stadium Series on Sunday. Dallas (34-14-8) is coming off a 4-3 shootout loss at Boston on Monday but has earned at least one point in 11 of its last 12 contests (8-1-3). The Stars posted a 6-3 victory at home when the teams met in November.

Opening faceoff at Madison Square Garden is set for 7 p.m. ET. The Rangers are the -142 favorites (risk $142 to win $100) in the latest Rangers vs. Stars odds, while the over/under for total goals scored is 6.5. Before making any Stars vs. Rangers picks, you need to check out the NHL predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Rangers vs. Stars money line: New York -142, Dallas +120

Rangers vs. Stars over/under: 6.5 goals

Rangers vs. Stars puck line: New York -1.5 (+165)

NYR: The Rangers are 7-1 in overtime this season

DAL: The Stars have scored three or more goals in each of their last six contests

Why you should back the Rangers

The Rangers have won four in a row and six of their last seven at home to improve to 19-7-0 at Madison Square Garden this season. They have outscored their opponents 31-16 during their overall winning streak, recording four or more goals in four of the seven contests. After blanking Calgary 2-0 last Monday, the club netted a total of 13 tallies in its next two outings.

Russian left wing Artemi Panarin, who is coming off back-to-back three-point performances, is tied for fifth in the NHL with 74 points and sixth with a career high-tying 32 goals. The 32-year-old recorded a goal and two assists against the Islanders after setting up three tallies versus Montreal last Thursday. Left wing Chris Kreider has registered six goals and three assists over his last seven games, while defenseman Adam Fox has notched eight assists in his last four contests.

Why you should back the Stars

Dallas is second in the NHL with 211 goals, one behind Vancouver, and ranks third with a plus-40 goal differential. The Stars have earned points in 22 of their 27 road games this season and have netted 34 tallies over their last seven away from home. The club has seven players who have scored 18 or more goals, with Wyatt Johnston joining the group on Monday and fellow center Roope Hintz recording a team-high 23.

The 20-year-old Johnston enters Tuesday with a modest three-game point streak during which has registered three goals and as many assists. A native of Toronto who was the 23rd overall pick in the 2021 NHL Draft, Johnston is two points away from matching the total of 41 he collected as a rookie last season. Left wing Jason Robertson leads the Stars with 56 points and hasn't been kept off the scoresheet in back-to-back games since Dec. 4-6. Dallas made life miserable for the Rangers in their first encounter this campaign, scoring six consecutive goals after trailing 2-0 while ending New York's 11-game point streak and Panarin's season-opening 15-game point run.

