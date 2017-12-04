RANK ‘EM: Bruins fall to Predators, 5-3
RANK ‘EM: Bruins fall to Predators, 5-3
Early mindlessness cost the B’s big, as they couldn’t overcome a four-goal deficit.
If you checked the score in the second, you might think this was a lopsided game. Not so much; but, a loss is a loss.
Rank the Bruins players, and let us know your thoughts in the comments.
Edit: This author was too tired to set up the Ranker correctly, and when he went back to fix it, Ranker had ‘lost’ it. He then went to bed. The end. Read the recap on Tuesday morning.
-
Seattle approves $600 million arena deal
The city council has approved a $600 million redevelopment project for KeyArena
-
Preds' Arvidsson helps fan with proposal
Arvidsson took off his glove to reveal an engagement ring for one lucky fan
-
Power Rankings: Canadiens make big jump
Montreal is fresh off a fifth straight win, while Detroit is reeling in the wake of a 10-1...
-
Preds' Forsberg might be NHL's hottest
The repeat 30-goal scorer is off to the races in 2017-18, and the Predators are scarier than...
-
Ducks trade Vatanen to Devils
Thursday's blockbuster trade between the Ducks and Devils makes sense for both franchises
-
Who's playing for Team USA with no NHL?
Without the star power of the NHL, America is banking on big contributions from some AHL, KHL...