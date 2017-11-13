Rate The Flames (7) vs St. Louis Blues (4): It’s Raining Goals!
Rate The Flames (7) vs St. Louis Blues (4): It’s Raining Goals!
The Flames took control late in the 3rd and put the Blues away with a 3 goal out burst.
Calgary Flames 7 St. Louis Blues 4
Yes, you read that correctly. Calgary hung 7 on St. Louis and closed out their 7 game home stand with 5 wins. Calgary’s 3rd line was dominant and the top line got 2 of the final 3 goals to seal the victory.
Click HERE to Rate The Flames!
-
Power Rankings: Rangers surging upward
Both New York teams remain among the NHL's hottest in mid-November
-
NHL done with the Olympics for good?
And you thought it couldn't get any worse
-
3 NHL teams that deserve your attention
If you aren't paying attention to them already, you should start
-
Boyle gets first goal since diagnosis
Boyle was diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukemia in September
-
Bieksa goes undercover to prank Ducks
The veteran defenseman for the Ducks pulled off another great prank at the expense of his...
-
NHL already eyeing '22 Beijing Olympics?
'It's presumed the league cannot afford to miss out on' the Olympics opportunity in China