Rate The Flames @ Colorado Avalanche: That’s How You End A Road Trip

Rate The Flames @ Colorado Avalanche: That’s How You End A Road Trip

David Rittich was strong in his first NHL start.

Calgary Flames 3 Colorado Avalanche 2

The Flames marathon road trip came to an end tonight with a 3-2 win in Colorado. The Flames top line continued it’s strong play and David Rittich played very well in his first career NHL start.

Click HERE to Rate The Flames!

Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    CBS Sports Shop