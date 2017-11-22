Rate The Flames @ Columbus Blue Jackets: A Bad OT Turnover Sinks The Flames
Calgary fell 1-0 to the Blue Jackets in Columbus Wednesday night.
Calgary Flames 0 Columbus Blue Jackets 1 (OT)
Well, you can’t win ‘em all in extra time. Mike Smith was the ONLY reason the Flames even got to overtime Wednesday night and he was finally beaten in OT thanks to a T.J. Brodie turnover. Sounds familiar. You know the drill.
