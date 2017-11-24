Rate The Flames @ Dallas Stars: How Do You Like Your Turnovers?

The Flames defence was god awful, turning the puck over like it was their job.

Calgary Flames 4 Dallas Stars 6

You’re welcome Dallas. The Flames defence was atrocious tonight, turning the puck over with regularity in a game they should have won. Mark Giordano will own the distinction as being the only Flame on the blue line who didn’t cost the Flames a goal. Brutal.

Click HERE to Rate The Flames!

