Rate The Flames @ Detroit Red Wings: That Was UGLY
Bad everything is not a good way to start a road trip.
Calgary Flames 2 Detroit Red Wings 8
The Red Wings took notice because they paid the Flames back for the 6-3 beating the Flames gave them last week. Detroit in effect ended this game after the 1st period when they were up 4-1 and it got ugly in the 3rd.
Click HERE to Rate The Flames performance in their 8-2 loss against the Detroit Red Wings.
