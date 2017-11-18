Rate The Flames @ Philadelphia Flyers: If Sean Monahan Has Any Down Votes, You’re All Fired

Michael Frolik got the OT game winner, but it doesn’t happen without Mony Man.

Calgary Flames 5 Philadelphia Flyers 4 (OT)

The Flames just don’t lose in OT. Plain and simple. Sean Monahan’s 3 second period PPGs got the Flames even and Mike Smith held his own in the 3rd to get the Flames to the extra period where Michael Frolik ended it.

