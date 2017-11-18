Rate The Flames @ Philadelphia Flyers: If Sean Monahan Has Any Down Votes, You’re All Fired
Michael Frolik got the OT game winner, but it doesn’t happen without Mony Man.
Calgary Flames 5 Philadelphia Flyers 4 (OT)
The Flames just don’t lose in OT. Plain and simple. Sean Monahan’s 3 second period PPGs got the Flames even and Mike Smith held his own in the 3rd to get the Flames to the extra period where Michael Frolik ended it.
Click HERE to Rate The Flames performance against the Flyers.
