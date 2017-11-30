Rate The Flames vs Arizona Coyotes: Mike Smith Shuts Down His Former Team
Smith stopped all 28 shots he faced and Mark Jankowski scored twice as Calgary defeated the Coyotes 3-0.
Calgary Flames 3 Arizona Coyotes 0
Mike Smith took down his former team, stopping all 28 shots he faced to earn the shut out. Calgary got two goals from Mark Jankowski and the third line really carried the play late to pace the Flames. You know the drill:
Click HERE to Rate The Flames.
