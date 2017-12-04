Rate The Flames vs Philadelphia Flyers: Who Knew 1:10 Could Undo A Lot Of Good?
Rate The Flames vs Philadelphia Flyers: Who Knew 1:10 Could Undo A Lot Of Good?
71 seconds of the second period did the Flames in.
Calgary Flames 2 Philadelphia Flyers 5
Some things are not meant to be. The Flames owned the first two periods of this game, yet found themselves in a 4-2 hole after 2. In 71 quick seconds the Flyers had a 4-1 lead and that was it for the Flames.
