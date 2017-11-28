Rate The Flames vs Toronto Maple Leafs

The Flames were a turnover machine tonight in their 4-1 loss to the Maple Leafs.

The Flames reverted to their old selves from the road trip as they turned the puck over multiple times in their 4-1 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Leafs lead the NHL in goals for and giving them any opportunities to score is a bad idea. Well, consider tonight a bad idea.

Click HERE to Rate The Flames.