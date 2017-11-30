Recap: A solid team effort and some timely saves get Rask, Bruins a win over Tampa

This game had it all: domination by the Bruins, big saves, scary play by the Bruins...you know, a regular game.

There are wins, and then there are WINS®. For Tuukka Rask, this one falls in the latter category.

The Bruins got off to a fast start and Rask helped his own cause with some big saves to earn a huge, “monkey off his back,” 3-2 win over Tampa Bay.

“It’s great,” said Rask of the victory. “It’s awesome. Yeah, I know, I needed that one.”

Told by Bruce Cassidy on Tuesday that he’d get the nod against Tampa, Rask was sharp overall, allowing two goals on 21 shots.

However, the key to this win was what he’s been lacking in recent games: a strong effort from his supporting cast.

The Bruins ran all over Tampa in the first period, outshooting them 19-5 and putting two goals on the board.

Charlie McAvoy got things started with a shot through traffic that beat Andrei Vasilevskiy; the goal was originally waved off due to goalie interference, but was overturned and given to the Bruins after a coach’s challenge.

Riley Nash caught the Bolts flat-footed a few minutes later, gaining space in the offensive zone and beating Vasilevskiy glove side with a snap shot.

The Bruins kept things rolling in the second. With Brad Marchand and Mikhail Sergachev off for matching minors, the Bruins utterly dominated the Lightning 4v4.

Spending nearly a minute in the offensive zone, cycling the puck, Ryan Spooner, returning from injury, found Torey Krug with a beautiful backhand, and Krug wired it to make it 3-0.

The larger story, however, is Rask, earning himself a win and temporarily silencing the chatter about him being replaced by Anton Khudobin.

“He made the big save,” said Cassidy. “He made those big saves and we got him the extra goal and he got the extra saves.”

“Oh man, he was awesome,” added Charlie McAvoy. “We believe in him so much. You ask any guy on this team, we believe in Tuukka.”

Game notes