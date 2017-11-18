Recap: Admirals Couldn’t Keep Up With Monsters

The Monsters beat the Admirals, 3-1. Joonas Korpisalo

Milwaukee Admirals (1) at Cleveland Monsters (3)

Attendance: 9,635

Starters

Monsters

Milano-Dalpe-Pendenza

Somerby-Carlsson

Korpisalo

Admirals

Labrie-Moy-Bass

Dougherty-O'Brien

Saros

Goal Recap

Four minutes and 21 seconds into the second period, Doyle Somerby fired the puck off the boards behind Juuse Saros onto Sam Vigneault's stick. Vigneault backhanded the puck from behind the net to Miles Koules who was posted just below the faceoff circle. Koules would fire the puck into the net.

The celebrating would come to a halt as the refs announced they would review the goal.

Patiently the crowd waited to hear the refs decision.

Then they waited some more.

Waited. Waited. Waited.

Patience turned into anxiousness.

“I thought I was going to puke on the bench waiting for that decision” - Miles Koules

Until finally the refs decided to tell the arena their decision.

“THE GOAL STANDS,” the ref proclaimed for all the world to hear.

The crowd went wild and Koules felt relieved.

The Monsters were the first on the board and momentum was clearly in their favor.

The second goal of the night would come almost five minutes into the third period.

While sitting below the blueline, Dean Kukan saw Paul Bittner open near the faceoff dot. He quickly passed the puck to Bittner who fired it home for the 2-0 lead.

Paul Bittner Goal - 11.18.217

A scramble in front of the Joonas Korpisalo with 27.8 seconds left in the game led to the Admirals first and only goal of the night. Emil Pettersson launched a shot from the right faceoff circle and bounced off of the crossbar. Kukan grabbed a piece of it and it flew behind Korpisalo.

“They took a shot. I think it hit Dean Kukan's stick and kind of bounced in. That happens.” - Dean Kukan

Twelve seconds later, Joe Pendenza launched the puck from center ice into the Admirals' empty net giving the Monsters the 3-1 lead.

This was a 3-1 lead stayed a 3-1 lead.

But Wait! There's More

Quick Thoughts

Sonny Milano and Gabriel Carlsson are nice to have on the kill. Carlsson will sacrifice his body while Milano will do everything he can to get the puck away from the Monsters' net.

Zac Dalpe doesn't seem nearly as aggressive as he was last season. On the other hand, his veteran presence was a pleasant addition to the squad.

On Thursday night, the passing game by the Monsters was spectacular. Tonight's passing was uninspired and wobbly. Players kept missing their man. The third period rolled around and it was back to normal, beautiful passing.

Cameron Gaunce received a game misconduct in the first period and was booted from the game. Normally rolling with only five defenders would be pretty much the end of the game for a team. This was not the case for the Monsters. The defense played an even tighter and clean game than normal.

Joonas Korpisalo looked solid in net tonight. Nothing was going to get past him tonight. The goal that was scored on him was a fluke that no other goalie would have been able to stop.

“He played great. We needed him to play great...He did well. He made the saves he had to make.”-John Madden

3 Stars

1st – Joonas Korpisalo (33 shots faced, 32 saves, TOI: 60:00)

2nd – Paul Bittner (1g, 0a)

3rd – Miles Koules (1g, 0a)

Game Stats

Elaine Shircliff Game Stats - Monsters vs Admirals - 11.18.2017

Captaincy Report

Andre Benoit was scratched tonight. So, the “A” went to Alex Broadhurst, Carter Camper, and John Ramage.

What's Next

The Monsters head to Milwaukee for a Thanksgiving Eve tilt at 8pm est. They then head back to Quicken Loans for back-to-back games on Friday and Saturday against the Texas Stars. Friday's game is at 1pm. Cavs play at 8pm on Friday as well. Stay and make it a doubleheader of Cleveland sports fun.

Saturday's game takes place at 7pm est.