Recap: Aho, Teravainen keep hot streaks going in Hurricanes’ 4-2 win over Islanders

The Finnish mastery of the Islanders continues as the Canes sweep the back to back weekend set.

Next season, the Carolina Hurricanes might want to tell Teuvo Teravainen and Sebastian Aho that the first game of the season is actually game number 16.

The Canes’ hottest combination hooked up again for three goals and six points as the Hurricanes earned a measure of revenge for their loss in Brooklyn on Tuesday, downing the New York Islanders 4-2 on Sunday afternoon at PNC Arena.

It didn’t take the Canes long to jump out to an early lead. Aho’s fourth goal in as many games came on a power play just 1:50 in, after former Hurricane Andrew Ladd took a roughing penalty less than a minute from the opening puck drop. The pass from Teravainen was so perfect that Aho got everything on the one-timer, shooting it so hard that it buried itself under the padding in the back of the net and the horn guy was the only person in the building who knew it went in.

Teravainen returned the favor two minutes later, taking a lead pass from his Finnish counterpart that deflected off Adam Pelech’s skate and knuckled past Jaroslav Halak to put the Canes up by two. Nick Leddy then undressed the pairing of Jaccob Slavin and Marcus Kruger to surprise Cam Ward, who wasn’t ready for the shot, and pull the Islanders back to within one.

But before the first period was done, the Canes put the magic number on the scoreboard. Phil Di Giuseppe, in the lineup in place of the scratched Victor Rask, played a perfect pass to Elias Lindholm, who got Halak moving the wrong way and left him hung out to dry in giving the Canes a 3-1 lead.

The second period belonged to Cam Ward, who jumped in a time machine and turned the clock back a decade in one of his best performances in many years. At one point the Canes were being outshot 8-1 and it didn’t matter because Ward was stopping everything. At one point, he denied Calvin de Haan on a bank shot, then in the same motion got a pad to Alan Quine’s followup attempt, getting a big assist from Derek Ryan who cleared the puck off the line.

Teravainen made it a three-goal lead with 2:20 to go in the second, wiring the puck top-shelf behind Halak and off the back support bracket of the net. The officials made no call of a goal until they reviewed the play, but the Canes wasted no time celebrating, skating back to the bench even before the referee made it to the penalty box to look at the iPad.

Ward was still in the zone in the third, coming way out to topple Ladd on a shorthanded rush and then snaring John Tavares’ followup chance 25 feet from the net into his glove.

what the hell is going on pic.twitter.com/xjBfi9T41p — Brett Finger (@brettfinger) November 20, 2017

He did likewise to shut down an Anthony Beauvillier shorthanded breakaway a few minutes later. Those saves came in handy when John Tavares pulled the Islanders to within two on a power play with 6:43 left. In a play eerily similar to Teravainen’s second goal, Tavares tipped a point shot from Leddy up and over Ward’s shoulder, off the bracket in the back of the net that was confirmed on replay.

A late Mathew Barzal high-sticking penalty with 3:00 left gave the Canes a chance to ice the game, and despite not scoring the Canes killed the rest of the clock and moved out of the Metro basement for the first time in a month.

Rank the Performances

Here’s your chance to weigh in on how you think the team performed tonight. Upvote the players you think played well and downvote the ones who didn’t.